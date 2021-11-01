fbpx

‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits to Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The event, which will include samples of six specialty whiskeys, will take place on November 17 at Putnam Place.

Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky opened First Fill Spirits, a specialty whiskey boutique, on Washington Street this past August.

Get your tickets now for Whiskeys of the World, a one-of-a-kind whiskey tasting event hosted by Saratoga Living and First Fill Spirits that will take sippers on a journey around the world on November 17 at Putnam Place. Explore the origins of some of the world’s finest whiskeys, and learn how different regions came to produce different types of the spirit.

Doors open at 5:30pm. Upon arrival, guests will receive a welcome whiskey—Glendalough Pot Still from Ireland—and can snack on charcuterie provided by The CharcuteBrie and cookies by Cookie-tastic.

The tasting will begin at 6pm. On the menu for the evening:

  • USA – James E Pepper Rye
  • USA – Stellum Bourbon
  • SCOTLAND – Tomatin 14 Year Port Cask Single Malt
  • JAPAN – Nikka Coffey Grain
  • AUSTRALIA – Starward Single Barrel, Single Malt**

**This whiskey is a First Fill Spirits Exclusive Single Barrel! That means it will only exist in the Saratoga shop.

All attendees will go home with a custom Whiskey Night in Saratoga tasting glass, courtesy of Saratoga Custom Engraving, and will be entered into a door prize to win a private whiskey tasting for five people at First Fill’s Washington Street store.

The first 50 people to purchase tickets will also receive a sample-sized bottle of Aberfeldy to take home with them. Buy your tickets early to secure yours!

Holly & Charles are the founders and owners of First Fill Spirits, a new boutique whiskey and spirits shop on Washington Street in Downtown Saratoga Springs. They pride themselves on having all of the bottles you never knew you wanted, whether you’re a new whiskey drinker or a seasoned whiskey collector!

