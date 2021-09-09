Oklahoma’s Whitney Viewing Stand to Remain Open Into November

First, the 1863 Club, now the Whitney Viewing Stand. After it was announced last week that the 1863 Club would remain open during the offseason for private events and functions, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) today announced that the the popular spectator area at the Oklahoma Training Track would also stay open this fall, so that racing fans could take in morning workouts right up until the bitter (cold) end.

Beginning tomorrow, the public will be invited to view training at Oklahoma from 7am to 10am. The Whitney Viewing Stand will be open during the same hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the conclusion of training in November.

Located across the street from Saratoga Race Course, the stand is accessible via Gate 21 on East Avenue, and there is no cost to enter. Parking is free there, too.

“Experiencing morning training at Saratoga is a treasured pastime for generations of racing fans,” says Pat McKenna, NYRA’s senior director of communications. “While the summer meet has come to a close, we are pleased to extend the season by welcoming fans to the Whitney Viewing Stand this fall.”

For those wondering, the Whitney Viewing Stand is named not just for Marylou Whitney, one of Saratoga Springs’ greatest philanthropists, but her entire family, who found endless success breeding, owning and racing Thoroughbreds throughout the decades.

