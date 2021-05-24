fbpx

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Returning to SPAC on September 12

The festival will swing through the Spa City for the first time since 2019.

Willie Nelson & Family headline the Outlaw Music Festival at SPAC for the first time since 2019. (Pamela Springsteen)

For country legend Willie Nelson, it’s got to be good to be on the road again. After COVID canceled pretty much every concert tour and festival last summer, many artists are making up for lost time. And for fans, catching Nelson, 88, is about as special an occasion as they come.

As luck would have it, Nelson will be bringing his Outlaw Music Festival back to the main stage at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on September 12 (tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10am). It’ll be Nelson’s first appearance at SPAC since 2019, and one of the artists he brought with him two years ago will coming back for more: Grammy-winning Americana (and now bluegrass) artist Sturgill Simpson. Joining Nelson & Family and Simpson will be Gov’t Mule, who’ll be back at SPAC for the first time in 21 years; and Margo Price, who will be making her SPAC debut.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date,” says Nelson. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.”

The Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA. Over the years, the festival has featured musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Alison Krauss and The Avett Brothers, to name a few.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

