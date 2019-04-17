fbpx

Wine Wednesdays With William: Bordeaux’s Wineries Are Now (Really) Open For Business

'saratoga living' and Putnam Market wine expert William Roach on the French city's "new" way to boost its economy—via wine, of course.

Bordeaux
Bordeaux's La Cité du Vin first opened in 2016. (Anaka)

The news that Domaines Barons de Rothschild (DBR), owner of fabled Bordeaux wineries, Château Lafite Rothschild and Duhart-Milon, has begun construction of a state-of-the-are tourist center at the latter, representing a considerable about-face.

While tourists have long been welcomed across the river in St. Émilion, the coldness of the proprietors in the Médoc was legendary. Back in the 1950s, when Alexis Lichine, whose son, Sacha, has spun Whispering Angel into the world’s most fashionable rosé, opened the Prieuré-Lichine winery to visitors, he was openly ridiculed. It wasn’t until the ’80s that this part of Bordeaux, home to the most famous group of wineries in the world, even had a hotel.

Apparently, they’re making up for it now. La Cité du Vin opened its shimmering doors between the river Garonne and the city of Bordeaux in 2016, and it’s quite a sight to behold (you can learn more and take a virtual tour here). At the same time, France’s high-speed rail service, the TGV, has cut the time from Bordeaux to Paris down to two hours, while the airport at Merignac has been modernized and expanded, making the whole region a credible tourist destination.

That Bordeaux turned to wine to boost its economy shouldn’t be that big a surprise to Upstate New Yorkers. A 2017 report prepared by John Dunham & Associates for Wine America set the annual economic contribution of the New York wine industry at $13.8 billion, of which $1.8 billion comes from the 4.5 million tourists who visit the state each year. All of which generates jobs—over 100,000—and $2.2 billion in taxes. No wonder the prize for the New York State wine of the year is called the Governor’s Cup.

William Roach

William was born in London, England, where he wrote and produced TV programs. He's married to Catharine Hamilton who, with her sister, owns Putnam Market on Broadway. William runs The Wine Room at Putnam Market where he teaches wine classes for The Wine & Spirits Education Trust.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.