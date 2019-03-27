fbpx

Wine Wednesdays With William: How We Discovered Our First Wines In The United States

'saratoga living' and Putnam Market wine expert traces the vines back to the roots of American wines.

Capital Region Wine
Melody grapes on the vine at Victory View Vineyard in Schaghticoke.

Ever wonder how that decanter filled with red or white gorgeousness, sitting on your kitchen island, ready for late-evening service, got there? I’d suggest pouring yourself a glass, finding a comfortable chair and getting ready for a brief history lesson.

The earliest “Americans” tried making wine in the Jamestown colony in 1607, but it quickly became clear that wine made from grapes native to the area was undrinkable—at least to European tastes. So they sent away for clippings of European vine varieties, which arrived in Virginia in 1619. But the settlers came up short again. Other colonies attempted the same experiment, trying to produce drinkable wine from vine varieties from every European winemaking region. They tried over and over and over again—each time coming up short, because the European vines succumbed to unaccustomed pests and diseases, and the harsh new climate.

If you’re assuming it may’ve had something to do with the primitive postal system, that’s actually not the case. French winemakers arrived in Virginia with French vine cuttings; Huguenots were tried in Carolina; Germans at Germantown in Pennsylvania; and Italians, Spaniards and Greeks in Florida. They all failed.

What ended up becoming the first commercially successful wine in the US was discovered by pure chance in the 1830s, even if the product tasted a bit strange. It followed the discovery in Pennsylvania of a vine that survived the predations of disease and climate. This vine was named Alexander and, although nobody at the time suspected this to be the case, it was a hybrid: One of its parents was a European vine, the other native to North America.

More and more of the accidental hybrid vines appeared over time, and it was by propagating the most promising of them—Catawba, Isabella, Delaware and Norton being among the best known—that grape growing became an established part of the agricultural economy of the eastern US. Of all the hybrids, the most important was Concord. The wine it produced tasted strange, but it made excellent grape juice, which may well account for our continuing taste for it.

William Roach

William was born in London, England, where he wrote and produced TV programs. He's married to Catharine Hamilton who, with her sister, owns Putnam Market on Broadway. William runs The Wine Room at Putnam Market where he teaches wine classes for The Wine & Spirits Education Trust.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.