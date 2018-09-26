Wine Wednesdays With William: Wine In A Can Is Coming To A Store Near You

'saratoga living' wine expert William Roach on the Millennial-focused, beer-busting trend that's sweeping the nation.

Canned Wine
Canned wine is a growing trend in the industry. Pictured here is Union Wine Co.'s Underwood Rosé. (AJ Wells)

In the US, the market for wine in cans is worth $15 million and growing, as it is in the UK, and Australia. Last week, Treasury Wine Estates, one of the leading wine producers in the world—which is home to brands such as Beringer, Penfolds, Matua and Blossom Hill—announced six new canned wines for the Australian market. In July, following a successful trial in Canada, another global drinks giant, Pernod Ricard, launched a canned version of Jacob’s Creek Moscato.

Australia’s retailers love the canned wine category. George Radman, Head of Wine at Dan Murphy, the country’s No.1 wine chain, had this to say: “Our customers have embraced wine in a can due to its convenience. It’s now recognized that a can doesn’t mean compromising on quality.”

The Treasury launch follows a three-year study into how consumers shop and why they drink. The researchers discovered that Millennials are much more likely to drink in a bar than they are at home, and their drink of choice is fresh and light. The wines in a can are exactly that: designed to entice Millennials away from that other alcohol that comes in a can: beer. “All of the cans that we’re launching into the market right now are spritzed,” said Treasury’s Kylie Farquahar. “They’re all 250ml serves, 8 percent alcohol and wine.” She goes on to say that the canned wines “are clean and crisp, sessionable, spritzed and chilled. So we believe that this is where opportunity knocks within the wine category.”

Expect to find a number of different canned wine brands in Saratoga Springs soon.

Wine Challenge No.12:
See if you can find the same wine in a can and bottle. Try both. Can you tell the difference?

Can’t get enough of William Roach’s wine wisdom? Check out last week’s column here.

William Roach
William Roach

William was born in London, England, where he wrote and produced TV programs. He's married to Catharine Hamilton who, with her sister, owns Putnam Market on Broadway. William runs The Wine Room at Putnam Market where he teaches wine classes for The Wine & Spirits Education Trust.

