American Cancer Society Scores With Basket “Ball”

The Siena and UAlbany basketball coaches leave their rivalry on the court to come together in the fight against cancer at the ACS Coaches Vs. Cancer Basket "Ball."

Shaleem Love Photography/ACS
Saratoga Living
From the elegant Gala of Hope to the sparkling Red, White & Blue Party, it’s clear that the American Cancer Society (ACS) knows how to put on a great event. That was once again proven Monday, October 7, when the organization threw its annual Coaches Vs. Cancer Basket “Ball” at the Albany Capital Center in true ACS fashion. Fully committing to the Basket “Ball” theme, guests were welcomed by Siena College and University at Albany cheerleaders, entertained by the college’s pep bands and treated to a classic sports game hot dog stand (there were other dinner options as well).

The Ball, which has been held every year since 2006, is a chance for the Siena and UAlbany basketball teams and their coaches to leave their rivalry on the court and come together in the fight against cancer. This year’s honorees were Patrick McCaffery, who won the Mary Ann Raymond Donnelly Fighting Spirit Award; Joseph Girard III of Old Dominion University, who won the Inspiration Award; and Jeff Jones, who won the Champion Of Hope Award. All three honorees’ lives have been touched by cancer in some way, but haven’t let the disease stop them from succeeding in basketball and helping others.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

