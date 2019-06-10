Treat Your Dad To A Fun-Packed BBQ Brunch At The Adelphi Hotel On Father’s Day

The Adelphi is throwing a BBQ Brunch for Father's Day. (The Adelphi Hotel)

What dad needs another wristwatch or pair of socks for Father’s Day? Think outside of the box this year! There’s a bevy of fun events, great discounts at local stores and delicious food options to choose from in and around Saratoga Springs that’ll help you celebrate your dad in style this Sunday (June 16).

As you might expect, there’s more than one grill-centric option to choose from. Our favorites? The Adelphi Hotel is hosting a Father’s Day BBQ with open-fire pit grilling, beer and spirits tastings, plus live music and lawn games (entry is $65 a person and free for children under 6). Also, keeping the tradition alive, The Gideon Putnam in the Saratoga Spa State Park will be offering a sprawling selection of food for its annual Father’s Day BBQ Brunch from 11am-4pm. Additionally, Saratoga Winery is hosting a Beer & BBQ Father’s Day event with craft beer tastings (any four of your choice), live music by Patrick Sharrow and a menu of in-house-smoked barbecue.

There will also be lots of great discounts going on in the Spa City all day Sunday. At the Art in Mind Creative Wellness Center in Glenville, dads will get to paint for just $10. Dads also get $10 off full service at Vinny’s Barbershop of Saratoga (the discount must be acquired in advance as a gift card), or $5 off all haircuts at Saratoga’s Tru Cutz Barbershop. Of course, there’s no greater discount than free, which is the cost of admission for all dads at the Saratoga Automobile Museum on Father’s Day, as well as at Citroëns in the Park, the museum’s lawn exhibition of rare French automobiles at the Spa State Park on Sunday. Fathers also sail for free with the Lake George Steamboat Company, which is offering a variety of cruise options on Sunday, including a Saint Sacrement Brunch Cruise and a Prime Rib Dinner Cruise.

For those willing to take a short trip down the Northway, Dad Fest will be a happening place from 1-6pm in Washington Park in Albany. Now in its fifth year, Dad Fest is a free event featuring a classic car show, live music, lots of local vendors and great food, plus activities for the whole family.

For everything else that’s worth doing this week, take a look at our hand-curated events calendar below.

Monday

Skidmore College’s Mostly Modern Festival kicks off with more than two weeks of (mostly) new and contemporary classical music (June 10-28)

Tuesday

American composer Kenneth Frazelle will get things started at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s speaker series with “In the Flow: Music and Water,” a discussion on water through the lenses of art, music and nature (June 11)

The hit Broadway musical Waitress opens a week of performances at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady (June 11-16)

Wednesday

Caffè Lena and Saratoga Pride are presenting a Pride Open Mic (June 12)

The American Italian Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in Albany is hosting an Open House and 40th Birthday Celebration (June 12)

Thursday

Watch Grateful Dead tribute band The Wheel play live at Putnam Place in Saratoga (June 13)

Enjoy one of Saratoga Springs Public Library’s fascinating Brown Bag Lunch discussions about Saratoga Race Course co-founder John Morrissey (June 13)

Opera Saratoga is presenting a Russian Opera Master Class with Lidiya Yankovskaya at Saratoga Springs Public Library (June 13)

Friday



The “Streb Extreme Action Company” is performing at Skidmore’s Tang Teaching Museum in Saratoga (June 14)

Saratoga’s National Museum of Dance and Hall of Fame will be throwing an opening reception for a new exhibit, Art in the Foyer: On Being Still – Portraits By Joanne Savio (June 14)

The New York Racing Association is hosting its annual job fair for positions at the Saratoga Race Course this summer (June 14-15)

Celebrate the Whipple City Festival with the Town of Greenwich (June 14-15)

Catch singer and pianist Chris Dollard with guest artists Nick Horace and Georgia Jones at Panza’s in Saratoga (June 14-15)

The romantic musical comedy Calling All Kates starts off a week of performances at Adirondack Theatre Festival in Glens Falls (June 14-22)

Saturday

Pay a visit to Skidmore’s Tang Museum and enjoy the Sixth Annual Frances Day, the Tang’s annual community open house featuring tours, music and art-making, with special guests Elizabeth Streb and Streb Extreme (June 15)

Eat as many strawberries as you can at the Upper Union Street’s Annual Strawberry Festival in Schenectady (June 15)

Putnam Place in Saratoga is throwing its Summer Jumpoff concert, featuring Lou Got Cash and Bernice Burgos (June 15)

Head on down to River Street and Monument Square in Troy for the 16th Annual Troy River Fest (June 15)

There will be bubbles galore at the Fantastic Bubble Festival, hosted by the Museum of Innovation and Science in Schenectady (June 15)

Don’t miss Vocal Point, South Glens Falls’ talented a cappella group, in concert at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (June 15)

The Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s Annual Arts Festival is happening all weekend at City Park in Glens Fall (June 15-16)

Opening at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls is a new exhibit entitled “From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space” (on view from June 15 through September 15)

Sunday (Father’s Day)

Get your rainbow-colored pride gear ready for Saratoga Pride’s Annual Festival at High Rock Park (June 16)

Enjoy a free presentation at Temple Sinai in Saratoga called “Jews, Culture & the Comics,” as part of the Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival (June 16)

R&B artists Ginuwine, Dru Hill and Donell Jones are performing a triple-bill at the Palace Theatre in Albany (June 16)