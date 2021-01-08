Beekman 1802 Launches Series of Baby Goat Tours

Unless you’re a frontline worker, it’ll likely be months before you get the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, while you’re waiting, why not get a natural antidote? Nothing stamps out the COVID winter blues like interacting with and petting baby goats. As part of its recent release of upcoming ticketed events, local artisanal beauty product powerhouse Beekman 1802, who has been absolutely crushing it on the spreading-the-love front during the pandemic, will be hosting a series of baby goat tours this coming March and April at its Sharon Springs farm.

Tickets cost $25 a pop, and guests will receive a tour of the goat barn by “Farmer John” Hall, the farm’s caretaker and goat expert, whom Beekman 1802’s owners Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge have been working with since 2008 on all things goat. The main event, of course, will include having a chance to see and pet the newest baby goats (as well as their moms).

Guests will be required to wear masks throughout the tour, and COVID protocols will be enforced. Tickets are currently available for baby goat tours on March 6–7, April 3–4 and April 24–25 (schedule a visit here).

Other events on Beekman 1802’s roster include a maple harvest and tasting in February, a series of kindness workshops in March and April and a ticketed invite to photographers and other artists to “capture the beauty” of the company’s 60-acre farm estate, with sessions scheduled for March, April, June and October.

