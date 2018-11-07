Capital Region’s ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Team Ranked Second In The Country For Its Fundraising Efforts

The campaign, sponsored by the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, raised more that $260K during its 2018 fundraising event.

The community leaders who made the pledge to wear pink every day in October. (Erika Reilly/ACS)

The Capital Region’s American Cancer Society (ACS) team has a lot to be thankful for these days. The team raised an astounding $262,400 for its 2018 “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign, good for second best (out of 228) in the entire nation. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for our Real Men Wear Pink team lending their voices, time and efforts to the fight against cancer,” says Lizzie Hunter, Senior Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Not only did they wear the pink, and make a huge commitment to raise these funds, they made this campaign personal and meaningful. They created opportunities to honor survivors and remembered those we’ve lost, they engaged thousands of community members in their efforts…they truly created one strong Capital Region wide support system to inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis.”

This past August, the American Cancer Society kicked off its annual Real Men Wear Pink fundraising drive at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs. The campaign, which featured 30 community leaders pledging to wear pink for the entire month of October, had a goal of raising $150,000 to fight breast cancer. Obviously, that goal was satisfied—and then some. “These donations help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support,” says Hunter.

The Capital Region’s chapter of ACS has been busy over the last few months. Aside from its Real Men Wear Pink campaign, it held its successful “Coaches vs. Cancer” event at the Albany Capital Center, which raised an additional $250,000 for the cause.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.