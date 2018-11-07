Capital Region’s ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Team Ranked Second In The Country For Its Fundraising Efforts

The Capital Region’s American Cancer Society (ACS) team has a lot to be thankful for these days. The team raised an astounding $262,400 for its 2018 “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign, good for second best (out of 228) in the entire nation. “It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for our Real Men Wear Pink team lending their voices, time and efforts to the fight against cancer,” says Lizzie Hunter, Senior Manager for the American Cancer Society. “Not only did they wear the pink, and make a huge commitment to raise these funds, they made this campaign personal and meaningful. They created opportunities to honor survivors and remembered those we’ve lost, they engaged thousands of community members in their efforts…they truly created one strong Capital Region wide support system to inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis.”

This past August, the American Cancer Society kicked off its annual Real Men Wear Pink fundraising drive at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs. The campaign, which featured 30 community leaders pledging to wear pink for the entire month of October, had a goal of raising $150,000 to fight breast cancer. Obviously, that goal was satisfied—and then some. “These donations help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support,” says Hunter.

The Capital Region’s chapter of ACS has been busy over the last few months. Aside from its Real Men Wear Pink campaign, it held its successful “Coaches vs. Cancer” event at the Albany Capital Center, which raised an additional $250,000 for the cause.