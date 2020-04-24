fbpx

Head Chef Of Troy’s Bard & Baker Competes On Food Network’s ‘Chopped Sweets’

Chef Bryan Connor made breakfast for dessert in episode 12 of 'Chopped Sweets,' which aired earlier this month.

Bard & Baker
Bard & Baker's storefront is located 501 Broadway in Troy. (Bard & Baker/Facebook)

Capital Region fans of the new baking competition show on the Food Network, Chopped Sweets, may have recognized a local chef in a recent episode. First airing on April 13, episode 12 of the sugary spinoff from the popular Chopped food competition series featured Bryan Connor, head chef of Troy’s Bard & Baker Board Game Café, competing against three other chefs from across the country making sweet, dessert-inspired foods for a $10,000 prize.

Although Connor ended up getting “chopped” within the first round of the show—he made brûlèed banana and chorizo with chocolate-cayenne pancakes—Bard & Baker posted to its Facebook and Instagram pages yesterday offering its support.

 

Located at 501 Broadway in Downtown Troy, Bard & Baker opened in 2018 and offers not just a literal library of board games and other cool geeky offerings, but also an expansive menu featuring everything from fresh pizza bagels and “little macs” to “share-a-bowls” of house-popped corn, candy, spices and other treats. (Did we mention that the unique cafe also sells coffee, tea, beer, wine and cider to-go?)

Bard & Baker is currently open for delivery and pickup during the COVID-19 crisis. To see the local board game cafe represented by Connor on Chopped Sweets, check out the full episode on YouTube here.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

The Voux magazine theme

