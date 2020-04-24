Head Chef Of Troy’s Bard & Baker Competes On Food Network’s ‘Chopped Sweets’

Capital Region fans of the new baking competition show on the Food Network, Chopped Sweets, may have recognized a local chef in a recent episode. First airing on April 13, episode 12 of the sugary spinoff from the popular Chopped food competition series featured Bryan Connor, head chef of Troy’s Bard & Baker Board Game Café, competing against three other chefs from across the country making sweet, dessert-inspired foods for a $10,000 prize.

Although Connor ended up getting “chopped” within the first round of the show—he made brûlèed banana and chorizo with chocolate-cayenne pancakes—Bard & Baker posted to its Facebook and Instagram pages yesterday offering its support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B A R D & B A K E R (@bardandbaker) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:36pm PDT

Located at 501 Broadway in Downtown Troy, Bard & Baker opened in 2018 and offers not just a literal library of board games and other cool geeky offerings, but also an expansive menu featuring everything from fresh pizza bagels and “little macs” to “share-a-bowls” of house-popped corn, candy, spices and other treats. (Did we mention that the unique cafe also sells coffee, tea, beer, wine and cider to-go?)

Bard & Baker is currently open for delivery and pickup during the COVID-19 crisis. To see the local board game cafe represented by Connor on Chopped Sweets, check out the full episode on YouTube here.