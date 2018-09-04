Countdown To The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival: Brunch With Colin Cowie And Celebrity Chef Todd English

'saratoga living' Design Editor, Cowie, will cohost a lively, upbeat brunch with English on Sunday, September 9 at 11am.

Colin Cowie
Renowned event planner Colin Cowie will join the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in planning the 2018 Saratoga Wine & Food Festival.

There’s no event like a Colin Cowie event. Just ask Kim Kardashian or Oprah Winfrey or John Travolta or Tom Cruise, just a few members of the star-studded cast that is Cowie’s private client list. For nearly 30 years, the world-renowned lifestyle guru, author and TV personality—and now, saratoga living‘s own Design Editor—has been planning the most talked about parties, events and weddings all over the globe, and now, after opening up an office in Saratoga Springs in 2017, can add the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) to that legendary client list.

Cowie will be helping to expand this year’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, which moves to a new location near the Saratoga Spa State Park’s reflecting pool. Cowie himself will cohost a brunch with celebrity chef Todd English on Sunday, September 9, the last day of the festival, showcasing Cowie’s signature “five-senses” approach to events. The daytime party will feature not only a phenomenal menu of food and cocktails by “The Cocktail Architect” Yusef Austin, but also lively music by On The Move, Ferrari test drives and a never-ending supply of Whispering Angel Rosé.

Of course, Cowie’s involvement in the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival is especially meaningful to the saratoga living team, as he’s been working closely with us as Design Editor since this spring. Cowie’s expertly crafted design/event planning/lifestyle column has truly enhanced the quality of saratoga living, and it goes without saying that his involvement will do the same for the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival.

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

