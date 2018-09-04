Countdown To The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival: It’s For A Good Cause

Proceeds will benefit SPAC's educational children's programming as well as the David Ortiz Children's Fund.

Classical Kids
A portion of the proceeds from the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival will benefit SPAC's educational children's programming. (Gary Gold)

Perhaps the greatest thing about the Saratoga Springs community is its overwhelming generosity and eagerness to give back—you see it in the abundance of galas, benefits and soirées that raise money for charities year-round. The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, happening September 7-9, is no exception.

For one, a portion of the proceeds from Friday night’s meet-and-greet with former Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz will go to Ortiz’s own charity, the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, a charity that provides support to children in the Dominican Republic (Ortiz’s home country) and New England (Ortiz’s adopted home) who are unable to afford essential cardiac services. A portion of the proceeds from the rest of the festival, which includes the Adirondack Road Tour & Gourmet Luncheon, Fired Up!, the Grand Tasting and Brunch with Colin Cowie, will benefit the Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s (SPAC’s) educational programming and Classical Kids, a flagship program that introduces children to the arts through interactive, in-school assemblies hosted by a range of professional musicians and dancers.

SPAC has given so much to our community by way of culture. It’s only right we return the favor.

 

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living. She is an Adirondack 46er, a telemark skier and mountain biker. She likes playing volleyball and word games.

