[email protected] to Host Five-course Plant-based Dinner on November 20

Fall Flavor Fusion will feature NYC-based chef Jehangir Mehta in partnership with local chefs Michael Blake and Kim Klopstock.

A tablescape from last fall's Chef's Table Harvest Dinner, the first event in the [email protected] series. (Bigler Photography)

This past year saw tons of vegan restaurants open up shop in the Capital Region—Albany got Wizard Burger and Subculture, Troy got a new plant-based Beer Garden, and Schenectady’s Square One got a new life as Take Two Cafe. While the Saratoga restaurant scene hasn’t exactly jumped on the bandwagon yet (though there are plenty of vegan and vegetarian offerings at Whole Harvest, Tatu Tacos & Tequila, Scallions and more), an unlikely suspect is bringing plant power to the Spa City.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced the return of its popular [email protected] series with Fall Flavor Fusion, a vegetarian dinner scheduled for Saturday, November 20 at the [email protected] The event will see New York City–based chef Jehangir Mehta work in tandem with Michael Blake, head chef of Yaddo, and Kim Klopstock of Lily and the Rose to present a five-course meal featuring environmentally conscious dishes such as “Zero-Waste Papadums,” “Smoky Japanese Eggplant Buns” and “Steamed Chocolate and Coffee Pudding.” Chef Mehta, formerly of NYC restaurants Graffiti and Graffiti Earth, is known for his sustainable cooking practices and blending of flavors and textures from his native India with those of the rest of the world. At the event, he’ll speak to the dining room about his dishes and philosophy.

“More and more of us want to cook with less or no meat and are excited to see how Mehta achieves such delicious results,” says Chef Klopstock. “This will be a refreshing culinary alternative as we head into Thanksgiving week to enjoy traditional American fare.”

Tickets are $100, and can be purchased on SPAC’s website.

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

