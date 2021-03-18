Saratoga’s Whole Harvest Set to Reopen in Broadway Space (Exclusive)

Broadway just got a lot healthier. Whole Harvest, the popular vegan and health food restaurant that has been doing a brisk business out of its tiny space on Caroline Street since 2019, will be upgrading to a much larger one at 419 Broadway, where frozen yogurt shop Plum Dandy used to be. Co-owner Kelsey Whalen tells Saratoga Living that she’s aiming to reopen in the Broadway location as early as next Thursday, March 25.

It’s a welcome upgrade for Whalen and her business partner and co-owner Kara Harrington, who had to shut down their eat-in restaurant and go takeout/delivery-only when COVID hit last March because of the sheer lack of space in the Caroline Street location. “We were in a do-or-die position,” says Whalen of the space, which Saratogians will remember as the former location of Smokin’ Sam’s Cigar Shop. “There’s definitely this misconception [around town] that ‘you must’ve done really well last year to expand,’ and that’s not our motivating factor,” she says. “It’s that we would never survive in our old space.” Whalen says the Saratoga community has been supportive, and she’s hoping more people discover Whole Harvest now that it’s on Broadway.

As far as the new space is concerned, things are moving forward quite rapidly. Whalen says she’s already moved Whole Harvest up to Broadway, and this Sunday, March 21, will be training new staff, with the goal of being fully reopened by next Thursday. With the larger space and indoor capacity for restaurants in the state now at 75 percent, Whalen says she’ll eventually have two four-tops outside, as well as 12 tables inside, which more than quadruples the size of the old Caroline Street space.

Just because Whole Harvest will be moving into a new space, doesn’t mean it’ll be changing horses in midstream: It’ll continue serving its signature fare, with an emphasis on grain bowls, salads, wraps and other healthy options. Whalen says there will be some new additions to the menu, like two different sized smoothies and new salads and wraps. Also, the restaurant will still be continuing to offer takeout, delivery via DoorDash and run its Harvest2Homes subscription service available, which delivers pre-prepared meals to customers throughout the area. Additionally, Whole Harvest has partnered with Vermont-based health food business Thorn + Roots (who also own Saratoga’s Urban Roots) on a Whole Harvest–branded cold-pressed juice line.

With the move will also come new hours: Whole Harvest will now be open 8am to 8pm, Tuesday-Saturday, and 8am to 3pm, Sundays and Mondays.

And in an incredibly interesting twist, Whalen has kept the old Caroline Street location and will be turning it into a bar called Lucy’s, which will open this June. (The bar will be serving alcohol, not carrot juice, by the way.) “It’ll be woman-, veteran- and immigrant-owned,” says Whalen, referring to her two business partners, Zach VanEarden, who also owns VanEarden Brothers painting, and Lucy Macias, who got naming rights for the bar. “We’re going to give it a rip and see if it pays off,” says Whalen.