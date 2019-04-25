‘Dancing With The Stars’ Legend Derek Hough Brings Solo Tour To The Palace Theatre

Derek Hough, currently a judge on NBC's 'World Of Dance,' will be bringing his pro dancing chops to Albany's Palace Theatre on April 26.

Attention reality show lovers: Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough—who’s also a judge on NBC current hit series, World Of Dance—will be bringing his first-ever solo tour to the Palace Theatre this Friday, April 26. (The two-time Emmy Award winner is the only six-time champion of DWTS, which is now entering its 28th season.)

The dancing phenom’s live show, Derek Hough: Live! The Tour, starts at 8pm and will feature a brand-new stage production, exploring a wide variety of music and dance styles, ranging from the traditional (ballroom and tap) to contemporary (hip-hop and salsa). Hough’s live show was created and directed by fellow Emmy winners Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, better known as NappyTabs, the husband-and-wife duo that’s helped choreograph and provide creative direction to a pantheon of star musicians such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Christina Aguilera and Celine Dion.

But Hough’s is not the only show in town. Here’s saratoga living‘s hand-curated list of must-attend events this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Saratoga Springs and beyond.

Collar City Craft Fest is happening all weekend at the Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy (April 26-28)

The Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College is throwing its Tang Party 2019 (April 26)

Get your wine on at Wine Time Fest at the Saratoga Springs City Center (April 26)

The Phantom of the Opera kicks off a two-weekend run at the Mainstage at Proctors in Schenectady (April 24 to May 5)

The hilarious puppet musical, Avenue Q, also starts a two-weekend run at Cohoes Music Hall (April 25 to May 5)

John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band are live at The Linda in Albany (April 26)

Comedy After Dark, featuring headliner Kate Willett, comes through the Park Theater in Glens Falls (April 26)

Rob Linquist Quartet are live at 9 Maple Avenue in Saratoga (April 26)

New York Players are live at Saratoga Casino Hotel (April 26)

Get some sun at the Saratoga Paddlefest and Outdoor Expo in Saratoga (April 27-28)

Geek out at the Saratoga Comic Con at the Saratoga Springs City Center (April 27-28)

Patty Larkin’s live at Caffè Lena (April 27)

Volunteer some time for Earth Month with Tree Toga 9 in Saratoga (April 27)

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga (April 27)

Spring Bling 2k19 is at Putnam Place in Saratoga (April 27)

Enjoy another great dance show with Pilobolus live at The Egg in Albany (April 27)

Laurie Berkner is live at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (April 27)

Opera Saratoga presents Pasta & Puccini at Prime at Saratoga National (April 28)

Countdown to the Triple Crown takes place at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga (April 28)

Saratoga Chamber Players presents Let’s Welcome Spring at the United Methodist Church in Saratoga (April 28)

Take part in the Rick Raspante Memorial Walk/5K for Kidneys at Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort (April 28)

The Skidmore College Orchestra performs at Arthur Zankel Music Center in Saratoga (April 28)