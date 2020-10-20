fbpx

Discover Saratoga’s 2020 Restaurant Week Kicks Off on October 30

This fall's restaurant week runs through November 8 and includes 15-plus participating restaurants.

Hattie's Restaurant will be participating in this year's Discover Saratoga restaurant week, set to kick off on October 30. (Hattie's Restaurant)

Saratogians hungry to help out local restaurants during the pandemic and before the upstate winter kicks in have their second official restaurant week to dig into. Not to be confused with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s restaurant week, which this year morphed into an extended “take out week” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Saratoga’s 15th annual restaurant week will stretch from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 8, and feature 20 local restaurants so far (more will likely be added in the coming days).

Just as in previous years, a portion of the participating restaurants will be offering up prix fixe, three-course dinners for $20 and $30, while others will be pitching in with $10 lunch specials (tax and gratuity not included). Both takeout and dine-in options are available for all restaurants.

“Restaurant week is a great way to celebrate beloved restaurants in our community, and support the dining and hospitality industry,” says Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “We encourage people to dine-in or take out at their favorite local restaurants, who take safety and sanitization very seriously, and enjoy delicious food and generous specials.”

The $10 lunch specials are being offered by Esperanto, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, The Hideaway and Thirsty Owl Bistro; the $20 dinners, by 13 North Restaurant, Boca Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie, Forno Bistro, Hattie’s Restaurant, Jacob & Anthony’s, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA and the Local Pub and Teahouse; and the $30 dinners, by 13 North, Chez Pierre, Jacob & Anthony’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Panza’s Restaurant, Prime at Saratoga National, Tatu Tacos and Tequila, Taverna Novo, The Brook Tavern, The Hideaway, The Wishing Well and Thirsty Owl.

Also during restaurant week, Discover Saratoga has teamed up with DeCrescente Distributing Company, Druthers Brewing Company, Death Wish Coffee Company and Quick Response to host its eighth annual Toys for Toga campaign, during which locals can donate new, unwrapped toys at specific drop-off sites around town or make monetary donations on its GoFundMe page.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 