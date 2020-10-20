Discover Saratoga’s 2020 Restaurant Week Kicks Off on October 30

Saratogians hungry to help out local restaurants during the pandemic and before the upstate winter kicks in have their second official restaurant week to dig into. Not to be confused with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s restaurant week, which this year morphed into an extended “take out week” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Discover Saratoga’s 15th annual restaurant week will stretch from Friday, October 30 to Sunday, November 8, and feature 20 local restaurants so far (more will likely be added in the coming days).

Just as in previous years, a portion of the participating restaurants will be offering up prix fixe, three-course dinners for $20 and $30, while others will be pitching in with $10 lunch specials (tax and gratuity not included). Both takeout and dine-in options are available for all restaurants.

“Restaurant week is a great way to celebrate beloved restaurants in our community, and support the dining and hospitality industry,” says Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “We encourage people to dine-in or take out at their favorite local restaurants, who take safety and sanitization very seriously, and enjoy delicious food and generous specials.”

The $10 lunch specials are being offered by Esperanto, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, The Hideaway and Thirsty Owl Bistro; the $20 dinners, by 13 North Restaurant, Boca Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, Dizzy Chicken Wood Fired Rotisserie, Forno Bistro, Hattie’s Restaurant, Jacob & Anthony’s, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA and the Local Pub and Teahouse; and the $30 dinners, by 13 North, Chez Pierre, Jacob & Anthony’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Panza’s Restaurant, Prime at Saratoga National, Tatu Tacos and Tequila, Taverna Novo, The Brook Tavern, The Hideaway, The Wishing Well and Thirsty Owl.

Also during restaurant week, Discover Saratoga has teamed up with DeCrescente Distributing Company, Druthers Brewing Company, Death Wish Coffee Company and Quick Response to host its eighth annual Toys for Toga campaign, during which locals can donate new, unwrapped toys at specific drop-off sites around town or make monetary donations on its GoFundMe page.