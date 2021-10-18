Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week Returns November 1-7

Every November, just as the weather starts to turn from cold to colder, Saratoga foodies get a much-needed pick-me-up. That bright spot is Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week, an annual event that sees participating restaurants around Saratoga County offer up lunch and dinner specials for seven straight days. This year’s event, taking place November 1-7, will feature $35 and $25 three-course dinners as well as $15 lunch deals at 11 local restaurants and counting.

OK, OK…we know you only clicked on this story to see what delicious dishes you could get from what restaurants on the cheap, so here you go. For lunch, head to Brasserie Benelux, KaffeeHouse or Sweet Mimi’s Cafe & Bakery. While the first two haven’t posted their Restaurant Week menus yet, Sweet Mimi’s has. For $15, customers will get to choose between mac and cheese with bacon-topped Brussels sprouts, an Autumn Turkey Bistro sandwich, grilled cheese with crispy bacon and sliced tomato, an Avocado Smash or a BLTA (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado) sandwich. Any one of those will come with the soup of the day or a side salad, plus a warm mini chocolate chunk signature cookie for dessert.

If reading that tickled your tastebuds, buckle up. For just $25, Restaurant Week–goers can get a three-course dinner from The Mill on Round Lake (menu TBD) or Beekman Street’s Taverna Novo, which will serve up your choice of soup du jour, Caesar salad or wood-roasted artichokes for an appetizer; margherita pizza, penne with lemon and artichokes or Chianti Braised Pork Ragu for an entrée; and pistachio cheesecake, cider donut bread pudding or gluten-free chocolate caramel crunch cake for dessert.

Just wait, it gets better.

Customers have the largest selection if they’re going big (i.e. with the $35 three-course dinner option). Participating restaurants include Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge, Brasserie Benelux, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Panza’s Restaurant, Prime at Saratoga National, Tatu Tacos & Tequila and The Merc. So far, only Panza’s has released its menu, and it’s a foodie’s fantasy: house salad or soup du jour to start; your choice of pasta bolognese, chicken piccata or eggplant parm for dinner; and apple bread pudding for dessert.

Keep an eye on Discover Saratoga’s website for an up-to-date participating restaurant list and menus.