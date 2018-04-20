Make Earth Day Your Mission With The ‘Round The Lake Challenge’ In Lake George

Sponsored by the Lake George Land Conservancy, it consists of hiking, paddling and other outdoorsy activities.

The Pinnacle
The Pinnacle Preserve is a 73-acre parcel of land five minutes from Bolton Landing protected by LGLC.

When you go to college in Burlington, VT, Earth Day is kind of a big deal. It’s not just the fact that when you’re in Burlington, home of notably progressive 2016 Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, you’re surrounded by a flock of earth-loving hippies: You’re also surrounded by the Green Mountains, a 250-mile mountain range spanning the entire state of Vermont, to the east, and the Adirondack Mountains of New York across Lake Champlain to the west. When there’s that much nature around, people tend to care more about it.

This weekend, I’ll be spending Earth Day in Upstate New York for the first time in four years. It’ll be hard to beat St. Michael’s College’s Earth Fest, a celebration of nature complete with a live band, bike-powered smoothie station and bring-your-own reusable container policy for ice cream, not to mention the campus-wide townhouse electricity-saving competition leading up to April 22. But recently, I stumbled across a way to celebrate Earth Day that may just one-up Earth Fest: The Lake George Land Conservancy’s (LGLC) Round the Lake Challenge.

Peggy's Point
Peggy’s Point in Hague includes 315 feet of shoreline, a gazebo and shaded benches.

LGLC is a nonprofit land trust that works with landowners and the public to protect the world-renowned water quality of Lake George and to preserve the natural, scenic, historical and recreational resources of the Lake George region. By acquiring land containing and surrounding wetlands, streams and other bodies of water, LGLC assures the preservation of the pristine waters flowing into Lake George.

Gull Bay
A young conservationist learns about owls at Gull Bay Preserve in Putnam in Washington County.

As for the Round the Lake Challenge: It’s a way to educate the general public on the Lake George watershed. Stay with me, here—it’s more fun than it sounds. The Challenge, launched in 2012, consists of more than 30 missions that send people throughout the watershed and showcase the natural, scenic, historic and cultural resources Lake George possesses. To complete the challenge, people must take part in at least 20 of the missions, including the mandatory trip to the Macionis Family Center for Conservation, home of LGLC. Other missions fall into four categories—hiking, paddling, educational and town—and are listed geographically, starting at the Macionis Center and continuing clockwise around the lake.

Little did I know that when I discovered the Round the Lake Challenge, I was already well on my way to completing 20 missions. I’ve completed eight of the challenges—most of which are hikes (see my story A Beginner’s Guide To Hiking: Part I, which highlights five of the hiking missions)—plus parts of a few multi-part missions. Next on my list? The Lake George Association’s Floating Classroom.

Once you’ve completed at least 20 of the missions, and kept track of them on the official Round the Lake Checklist, mail it in to LGLC. Your name will appear on the Round the Lake Roster on the LGLC website. As of now, there are only 25 names. I’m definitely joining the race to be the 26th.

For more ways to celebrate Earth Day 2018, check out saratoga living‘s The Calendar.

 

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

