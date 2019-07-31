Cheap Seats: ‘Hamilton’ Ten-Dollar Ticket Lottery To Open On August 11

Get this: It might only cost you an Alexander Hamilton (i.e. a ten-dollar bill) to enjoy the blockbuster Broadway musical Hamilton. The show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, and Schenectady’s Proctors have announced that there will be a digital lottery for tickets for the show’s August 13-25 run at the venue. Forty tickets for each performance, beginning with opening night on August 13, will be sold for only $10 each. The lottery for opening night tickets opens on August 11 at 11am ET and close at 9am ET one day prior to the performance. (All subsequent lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance in the same sequence.)

Thankfully, this time around the lottery will be hosted by the main Hamilton digital hub and a new #Ham4Ham Lottery app, not Proctors’ website. (As you might remember, patrons trying to purchase regular-priced tickets on the Proctors site back on June 24 had a lot of trouble securing seats.) All winners and non-winners will receive notifications approximately two hours after the close of each lottery via email or text message, if you provide the service with a mobile number. Each lottery winner will then be able to purchase two tickets at the special $10 price via credit card until 4pm ET the day before the performance, using the link and code provided in a customized notification email from Proctors. Tickets will be available for pick up from the Proctor’s will call window with a valid photo ID.

The three-year-old Broadway musical follows the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies, who rises through the ranks of the early American political landscape to become one of George Washington most trusted allies and of course, Treasury Secretary (that’s how he wound up gracing the ten-dollar bill). The meat of the musical—its book, music and lyrics—were written by New Yorker Lin-Manuel Miranda (of In the Heights fame), and are delivered/acted in an amalgam of hip-hop, jazz, blues and more.