This past Saturday, Saratoga Performing Arts Center hosted its Fall Flavor Fusion five-course plant-based dinner featuring NYC-based chef Jehangir Mehta, the latest in the [email protected] series. The event took place in The [email protected], and featured innovative dishes such as Zero-Waste Papadums, Smoky Japanese Eggplant Buns and Steamed Chocolate & Coffee Pudding, with Chef Mehta providing background info each dish’s ingredients and his creative process. Click through the gallery above for scenes from the night and check out our latest post on Saratoga Living After Hours, our new Substack newsletter, for an inside look at what really went down at the shnazzy soirée.

Natalie Moore Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.