fbpx

The Mercantile Kitchen & Bar’s Warm-Weather Wonder

With its 'Mayflower,' The Merc provides its entry for the 'Next Great Saratoga Cocktail.'

(Dori Fitzpatrick)

The Mayflower’s our twist on the classic summer Pimm’s Cup cocktail, which we happen to think is perfect for enjoying on a hot Saratoga summer afternoon or evening during track season. We got The Mayflower’s name from the old proverb “April showers bring May flowers,” and we’ll be glad to serve you one—rain or shine—this summer.” (Make sure to check out the other great “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entries, including The Brook Tavern‘s from our previous issue.)

The Mayflower

Ingredients
3-4 Mint leaves
2 Cucumber slices
¼ Orange
1 Drop ginger bitters
½ oz. Ginger syrup
½ oz. Lime juice
1 oz. Beefeater Pink Gin
1 oz. Pimm’s
Splash soda water
Ice

Instructions
Muddle mint, cucumber and orange. Add in drop of ginger bitters, ginger syrup, lime juice, Beefeater Pink Gin and Pimm’s. Shake with ice and pour contents into tall glass. Top with splash of soda water.

Staff Report

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.