The Mercantile Kitchen & Bar’s Warm-Weather Wonder

The Mayflower’s our twist on the classic summer Pimm’s Cup cocktail, which we happen to think is perfect for enjoying on a hot Saratoga summer afternoon or evening during track season. We got The Mayflower’s name from the old proverb “April showers bring May flowers,” and we’ll be glad to serve you one—rain or shine—this summer.” (Make sure to check out the other great “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail” entries, including The Brook Tavern‘s from our previous issue.)

The Mayflower

Ingredients

3-4 Mint leaves

2 Cucumber slices

¼ Orange

1 Drop ginger bitters

½ oz. Ginger syrup

½ oz. Lime juice

1 oz. Beefeater Pink Gin

1 oz. Pimm’s

Splash soda water

Ice

Instructions

Muddle mint, cucumber and orange. Add in drop of ginger bitters, ginger syrup, lime juice, Beefeater Pink Gin and Pimm’s. Shake with ice and pour contents into tall glass. Top with splash of soda water.