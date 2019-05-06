Mother’s Day 2019: All The Best Places To Celebrate With Mom In Saratoga

Here’s your first and only reminder: It’s Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 12. And thanks to an incredible weekend of events in the Capital Region, it’ll be easier than ever before to show your mom just how much she matters. (Flowers never hurt either.)

For those wanting to go the traditional route, there’s no shortage of restaurants offering special Mother’s Day menus this Sunday. Enjoy brunch buffets at The Gideon Putnam, Saratoga Casino Hotel and Longfellows. For the non-buffet crowd, head over to Salt & Char, The Blue Hen or 2 West, all of which are offering their own special brunch menus. For those surf-and-turf-loving moms, The Wishing Well in Wilton is offering a Mother’s Day lunch and dinner, as is Prime at Saratoga National. And if you’re not completely stuffed by the time you’re done with all of that gorging, why not grab a little pick-me-up with a Mother’s Day High Tea at the Inn at Five Points (with refreshing snacks and hors d’oeuvres provided by Austin Bayliss Catering and tea from Saratoga Tea & Honey Company)?

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, we’d suggest driving up to Lake George and taking mom on a cruise and a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch with the Lake George Steamboat Company (moms get to cruise for free and also receive a discounted brunch). Or pay a visit to the Saratoga Automobile Museum where moms get in for free. You can also keep it classical with the Schenectady Symphony, which is presenting a special Mother’s Day Romance concert at Proctors Theatre. And for the artistically-inclined, the Art in Mind Creative Wellness Studio in Glenville is letting mom’s paint for only $10 on Mother’s Day. Of course, after all of the day’s events, don’t forget to unwind with a glass of wine at Mother’s Day at the Saratoga Winery.

Mother’s Day might probably seems like it’s miles away at this point. So take a look at all of the rest of the wonderful things you can do in the Saratoga area this week in preparation for the big day. saratoga living‘s hand-curated all of our top events for the rest of the week.

Tuesday

Northshire Bookstore and WAMC Northeast Public Radio have teamed up to present “Off the Shelf,” a discussion with Anna Quindlen at Skidmore College (May 7); read an exclusive interview with the author here

Wednesday

Fort William Henry Museum in Lake George opens for the season (May 8)

After a long winter, Adirondack Pub & Brewery in Lake George is hosting a Coming Out of Hibernation Party (May 8)

GRiZ is bringing his Ride Waves tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany (May 8)

Thursday

A new exhibition, Beyond My Battle: Art with Heart & Hope, opens at the Spring Street Gallery in Saratoga (May 9)

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney performs at the Times Union Center in Albany (May 9)

Saratoga Casino Hotel presents two performances of “Let’s Hang On” A Frankie Valli Tribute (May 9)

The Lark Street Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting its annual fundraiser Champagne on the Park at the Washington Park Formal Tulip Beds in Albany (May 9)

New York-based singer-songwriter Willie Nillie is coming to The Linda in Albany (May 9)

Friday

Say a farewell and a thank you to last year’s Tulip Queen at the 2019 Tulip Festival Luncheon in Albany (May 10)

The new exhibition Art of the Dance: Posters From Hollywood’s Golden Age opens at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga (May 10)

The Chuck Lamb Quartet plays live at 9 Maple Avenue in Saratoga (May 10)

Stewart’s Signature Series 2019 at Skidmore College kicks off this weekend with two concerts: singer and trumpeter Bria Skonberg and Irish music ensemble Cherish the ladies (May 10 and 11)

Four Play the Musical (and comedy) kicks of more than a week of performances at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (May 10-19)

The Adam Ezra Group is playing a set at Caffè Lena in Saratoga (May 10)

Saturday

New York’s capital is in bloom with the 71st Annual Albany Tulip Festival this weekend (May 11-12)

View some of Saratoga’s beautiful architecture with the 2019 Historic Homes Tour (May 11)

Get ready for a serious cycling challenge with the 15th Annual Tour of the Battenkill at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Greenwich (May 11)

The Wesley Foundation Gala—Sailing into Summer is happening at The Lodge at Saratoga Casino Hotel (May 11)

Catch comedian/actor Kevin James, star of the hit show The King of Queens, at The Egg in Albany (May 11)

Fans of history (and of getting spooked) will love Haunted History: A Paranormal Experience at Cohoes Music Hall (May 11)

Sunday

(see above; here’s your last reminder: Today is a Mother’s Day)