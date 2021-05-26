Nashville of Saratoga Offers the Spa City the Country Bar It’s Always Deserved

If you’ve ever been to Nashville, you’ll know that the city eats, breathes and sleeps country music. With historic venues such as the Grand Ole Opry House and the Ryman Auditorium, and pretty much every bar or restaurant in between, hosting nightly shows, it’s almost impossible to escape it.

In Saratoga Springs, however, country fans only have a few choice options throughout the year. There’s the usual WGNA Countryfest, which features a multi-act bill at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). If Willie Nelson and Family happen to be rolling in, too, that might present an option. Country fans can also wait until the end of the summer when the Zac Brown Band makes its annual appearance there, too. Or from time to time, a country or Americana act makes its way over to Putnam Place (Saratoga Living‘s owner owns the venue) or Caffè Lena, but neither venue has a specific country theme. Worst of all, there’s no single place where you can rock snake-skinned boots, a cowboy shirt and a 10-gallon hat and really feel like you fit in.

That’s all about to change. A new country-themed bar/club, Nashville of Saratoga, will be opening in the former Peabody’s Sports Bar and Grill location on Phila Street. Even though there’s no official opening date posted on its website or Facebook, all arrows are pointing to it being Friday, June 4, which is the earliest live show date posted on its Facebook page (Jim McArdle will be performing). (Saratoga Living reached out to the owners to confirm the opening date, but they did not immediately return a phone call or respond to an email.) The following night, June 5, the venue has booked three additional artists or bands—Chris Sanders, Rob Forman and Grit N Whiskey. A number of other acts are booked throughout the month.

Besides having a full bar inside the venue, with happy hours every weekday night from 5pm–7pm, Nashville of Saratoga will also have a full bar on its back patio, where it’ll also be hosting live events. According to Townsquare Media’s Big Frog 104, the bar/club will also be serving a menu of classic comfort food, as well as hosting themed nights, trivia nights and line dancing lessons.

