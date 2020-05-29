fbpx

Saratoga Race Course’s Oklahoma Training Track To Open To Essential Personnel On June 4

The unofficial kickoff to the spectator-less Saratoga racing season finally has a start date.

Oklahoma Training Track
The Oklahoma Training Track is set to officially open on June 4. (National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame)

Yes, Saratoga Race Course is going to be opening without fans this summer. That much we know. But as far as the New York Racing Association (NYRA) is concerned, it’s still “business as usual” behind the scenes. On May 29 (today), NYRA announced that Saratoga Race Course’s Oklahoma Training Track, which had originally been scheduled to open on April 15, will finally open on Thursday, June 4. The barn area at the Oklahoma will open to horsemen two days prior.

Historically, the opening of the Oklahoma and its facilities across the street from the main racetrack marks the unofficial beginning to the Saratoga racing season. The Oklahoma, which first opened in 1904, features both dirt and turf track surfaces.

Sadly, this year, the Oklahoma will serve only as a tease to visitors, driving into Saratoga  along Union Avenue, as well as residents, as it and the Whitney Viewing Stand will be closed to both the public and horse owners. (It’s usually a popular tourist hub, as well as training track.) Access will be restricted to essential personnel duly licensed by NYRA and the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC).

NYRA has implemented a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols designed to protect employees, horsemen, backstretch workers and the Saratoga community, while the training track is open. For example, all personnel working at the Oklahoma must test negative for the COVID-19 virus or test positive for its antibodies. This applies to both local workers, as well as those arriving from other regions. All personnel on the property will also be required to complete a daily health screening and temperature check conducted by trained EMTs. Additionally, face masks or coverings and adherence to strict social distancing measures will be mandatory at all times, and NYRA will provide all involved with the requisite masks and personal protective equipment.

At this point, the Saratoga summer meet is still scheduled to begin on July 16 and run through September 7. It’s unclear whether this date will be pushed back (or the training season shortened) based on the region’s reopening plan. Just yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delayed phase two for the first five regions able to reopen. Whether that delay will affect the Capital Region remains to be seen.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 