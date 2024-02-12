Ready, Set, Plan: 9 Local Wedding Vendors to Consider for Your Big Day

From makeup artists and dress shops to venues and photographers, these nine local wedding vendors are ready to help you craft the wedding of your dreams.

The Queensbury Hotel (Photography by The Pinckards)

Love in the Adirondacks

Stunning venues, charming downtowns and free wedding-planning services make the Lake George Area a no-brainer for the ultimate wedding “getaway.”

Nestled in the Southern Adirondacks of upstate New York, the Lake George Area seamlessly blends awe-inspiring landscapes with a diverse array of venues, attractions and amenities, creating an experience that combines romance, adventure and the joy of uniting with loved ones in a breathtaking setting. From timeless outdoor and waterfront sites to elegant ballrooms and rustic barns, there’s a venue to match every couple’s vision and budget. Just a short drive from New York’s Capital Region, your wedding will feel like a true getaway without breaking the budget!

UPSTATE CHARM

Discover an array of enchanting wedding venues in the Lake George Area, ranging from luxurious four-star resorts with international acclaim to historic hotels with modern flair. Each venue is distinctive, with seasoned professionals ready to accompany you on every step of your wedding journey, from the initial site visit to the unforgettable final dance. Whether you envision an intimate mountain-top elopement with panoramic views, an exquisite reception set in a historic site or lush garden, or a romantic lakeside celebration beneath the starlit sky, the Lake George Area offers something uniquely special for every couple.

A VARIETY OF VENUES

Immerse yourself in the allure of charming Adirondack villages and picturesque downtown streets scattered throughout the region. Explore local shops, soak in beautiful views, and uncover inspiring treasures as you embark on your quest for the perfect venue. Regardless of the season, the region offers unique backdrops where your wedding party and guests can forge connections and revel in the magic of your special day.

FUN FOR YOUR GUESTS

Aptly dubbed the “Original Vacation” spot, the Lake George Area offers seemingly endless attractions and events, ensuring your wedding party, family and friends enjoy a multitude of experiences. Transform your wedding day into a weekend extravaganza by hosting a welcome party on a steamboat cruise, gazing at fireworks over the lake, organizing a post-wedding ski adventure on groomed mountains, or indulging your inner child at local amusement parks, horseback riding farms, or a lazy river.

COMPLIMENTARY WEDDING SERVICES

Elevate your destination wedding planning with the Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau (LGRCVB), where you can benefit from complimentary concierge services ranging from venue and vendor referrals to assistance with securing overnight accommodations. The LGRCVB team is dedicated to ensuring your wedding-planning experience in the Lake George Area is seamless and stress-free.

Contact the LGRCVB’s Convention Services Coordinator, Lexi Carroll, for wedding venue ideas, accommodations and service referrals, and more at [email protected] or 518.668.5755.

518.668.5755 ● meetlakegeorge.com/weddings

A post-wedding boat ride on Schroon Lake

Love at The Lodge

The Lodge at Schroon Lake has everything you need to make your Adirondack wedding truly one of a kind.

One of upstate New York’s newest wedding venues is ready to welcome you and your guests to the shores of beautiful Schroon Lake.

“We find most guests who are interested in weddings here have a connection to the Adirondacks and want to introduce their friends and family to a place they have come to love themselves,” says John Canavan, general manager of The Lodge at Schroon Lake, which opened last summer following a $21 million renovation. “The Lodge is the perfect way to do that, thanks to the beauty of the lake surrounded by the beautiful mountains, and a ballroom that’s equal parts rustic and elegant. And it’s all very accessible—we’re just off Exit 27 of the Adirondack Northway, making it an easy drive from just about anywhere.”

While The Lodge has been welcoming guests since June, its two-level ballroom, which can hold anywhere from 50-250 guests, was completed in September. Couples can use the top level for

cocktail hour and the bottom level for dinner and dancing, or even add tables to the top level for larger parties or for a bigger dance area. Tables, chairs, dinnerware, flatware and glassware, plus on-site catering, is provided.

And there are other options on the property for making sure your big day is as perfect as it can be. Couples are welcome to get married on the Lodge’s lawn or on the lake pier in the off season, both of which have views of the lake. The lawn can also be used as an option for an al fresco cocktail hour, complete with lawn games like cornhole and giant Jenga.

If you hadn’t already guessed, what with all the available wedding options, The Lodge at Schroon Lake’s wedding packages are customizable; the chef is there to help create a specific package that aligns with your vision. You can even add on breakfast—anything from grab-and-go bagels to a full buffet—the next morning.

One (major) perk of having your wedding at The Lodge is, well, all the lodging. “That’s another box we check,” Canavan says. “Guests are able to stay right on property in a variety of accommodation types, from glamping to chalets.” And guests will have plenty to do while they’re there. The Lodge boasts an indoor pool, saunas, a game room and lounges, plus outdoor activities like on-site mini golf, pickleball, volleyball, paddleboarding and kayaking. That’s not to mention the weekly activities put on by The Lodge, such as movie nights on the lawn and s’mores by the campfire.

But perhaps the biggest perk is one that isn’t quite as tangible. “While the scene is idyllic, nothing compares to the genuine care for others that the community provides,” Canavan says. “When you step into Schroon, you become a neighbor. We’re all just as excited as the happy couple for their big day.”

210 Registration Way, Schroon Lake ● 518.987.0708 ● lodgeatschroonlake.com

The newly renovated Carriage House at Fort William Henry

“I Dos” With a View

Get married overlooking the Queen of American Lakes at Fort William Henry Hotel’s newly renovated Carriage House.

For many of us who grew up in the Capital Region, Lake George holds a special place in our hearts. From beach days and ice cream cones in the village to camping and boating, our fond memories of time on the Queen of American Lakes never really leave us. So why not rekindle that childhood wonder on the most magical day of your life—your wedding day?

Fort William Henry Hotel is located along the south end of the lake. It is steps away from a replica of an 18th century fort where British and French soldiers clashed in 1757. The resort hosts some of the area’s most beautiful and serene weddings. “The property is 18 acres, making it the largest privately held property on the southern basin,” says Fort William Henry’s Kathy Flacke Muncil. “It has so much to offer: Wedding guests can stay at the hotel, shops and restaurants are just a few steps away down the hill, and no other hotel has a fortress available for photographs of the wedding party and tours.” This winter, the fortress has been transformed into a winter dreamscape for the immersive Winter’s Dream experience, providing for even more magical wedding party photos.

For years, weddings were held in the White Lion Room, the hotel’s restaurant that was built in 1911, and in other ballrooms located in the conference center. But in 2023, hotel ownership invested $4.5 million in a beautiful old carriage house on the property, converting it into a venue for 275 to 300 guests. The space features enormous windows overlooking the lake, soaring ceilings, a wrap-around patio and deck, and large wooden doors that were in style when the building was used as an actual carriage house, sheltering horses and carriages. In the summer, most couples choose to hold their wedding ceremonies outside in view of the lake, but Fort William Henry is a four-season venue and The Carriage House can host a wintertime ceremony next to a crackling fire in the fireplace.

Why choose Fort William Henry for your big day? “The hotel has many attributes—newly refurbished rooms, both casual and formal restaurants on site, outdoor and indoor pools, and several extraordinary venues to choose from—but it’s the customer service that sets it apart,” says Flacke Muncil. “Everyone, starting with wedding planner Dawn Bennett and continuing with food service and hospitality staff, wants guests to have an unforgettable, joyous experience, one that will keep you coming back years after the celebration.”

48 Canada Street, Lake George ● 518.964.6632 ● fortwilliamhenry.com

(Photography by Sydney K Andrew)

Picture Perfect

From capturing the small details that truly tell a love story to being captain of a bride’s personal hype squad on her big day, Sydney K Andrew is much more than a wedding photographer.

If you’re looking for someone to just show up on your wedding day, snap some photos, and go home, don’t call Sydney Andrew

“A wedding photographer is not just there to press a button and take photos,” says the photographer behind Sydney K Andrew Photography. “A wedding photographer is a day-of coordinator, seamstress, florist, confidant, friend, bodyguard, hype squad and friend all wrapped up into one. I can’t think of a single wedding where I just showed up and took photos—and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Andrew’s dedication to her craft and the couples she works with comes from a deep-seated connection to the world of weddings. In a past life, she worked on the venue coordination and catering sides of the business, and just last year planned her very own wedding. She takes pride in knowing how much goes into putting together the perfect day, and strives to be a shoulder to lean on for couples from the beginning stages of planning to the big day and beyond. While she’s based in the Capital Region, Andrew’s happy to travel for weddings; “Love has no limits,” she says. “And neither do I.”

While she is happy to take on weddings of any size, Andrew specializes in intimate weddings—or engagement sessions!—where she can embrace a documentary, candid approach. “My favorite moments to capture are those quiet, unplanned interactions,” she says, “and the small details that really pull together the final gallery to tell the story of a wedding day beyond the formal portraits.”

And it makes sense, given Andrew’s fall into her dream job. “I started my business in probably the craziest time to do so: October of 2020,” she says. “I remember some people telling me I was crazy to launch a business in a time when the world was shutting down. But I jumped in with my whole heart and never looked back. My first wedding I ever photographed was a 10-person elopement in the heart of the Adirondacks. It was intimate, romantic, and I just remember getting in my car with goosebumps to head home when it was over. I had an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and finally knew that this was what I was meant to do.”

Andrew is currently booking a year out for weddings; contact her today to get your big day on the books.

sydneykandrewphotography.com

Styled by Lily Saratoga carries a wide selection of bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride dresses and little white dresses. (Photography by Krystal Balzer)

Say Yes to the Dresses

You’ve already got your wedding gown picked out. For all the other dresses needed for your big day, Styled by Lily Saratoga has you covered.

Lily Saratoga has long been the first and last stop for Capital Region brides in search of their dream dress. But did you know that just a few blocks away lies another treasure trove of dresses that will help make your vision for your wedding day come to life? That shop is Styled by Lily Saratoga.

“It was a bit of an impulse decision on my part,” says Lily owner Laura Mullen, who purchased the original bridal shop in 2014. “I woke up one fall morning in 2021 and decided that we needed to separate bridesmaids and bridal. I had heard about an open retail space at 25 Lawrence Street from a fellow wedding vendor, Samantha Nass Floral Design, that would give me the opportunity to expand our bridesmaid collections, sizes, colors and styles, as well as bring on mother of the bride/groom collections. We always used to get phone calls and inquiries from moms of our Lily brides, and there were very few boutiques in the Capital Region that specialize in mother of the bride looks.”

Mullen acted on her impulse, and in February 2022, Styled by Lily Saratoga opened its doors. The shop carries more than 500 bridesmaid dresses and more than 170 mother of the bride/groom dresses, as well as a “Little White Dress” collection. “LWDs are huge right now,” Mullen explains. “Whether it’s for a bride looking to elope, a bride wanting to change out of her gown at the end of the night to party, or a bride looking for a rehearsal dinner/shower dress, we love helping brides expand their wardrobe!”

An appointment at Styled by Lily works much the same way as an appointment at Lily does: Each customer is assigned a stylist who will sit down with them at the start of their appointment to discuss the details of the wedding and their vision. From there, the stylist pulls dresses for the customer…and her friends or mom; the space offers two bridesmaid suites divided by a curtain that can open up to accommodate larger parties. Styled by Lily also allows bridesmaids who aren’t local to order online or over the phone, and can ship dresses anywhere nationwide.

“Bridesmaid appointments at Styled are fun, as you get to be more creative in pulling together different styles, colors and fabrics,” Mullen says. “And mother of the bride/groom appointments are so rewarding, as many women have not worn a formal gown in a long time and we have the opportunity to make them feel confident and beautiful.”

Bridesmaid dresses can dictate the theme of an entire wedding; make sure you get it right by shopping at Styled by Lily.

25 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs ● 518.871.1754 ● styledbylilysaratoga.com

The 408 Event & Occasion (Photography by Jessica Gregg)

Beyond the Ballroom

For a chic alternative to traditional wedding venues, look no further than The 408 Event & Occasion, a private event space located on the second floor of Cantina.

If you live in Saratoga, chances are you’ve been to Cantina. Over the last decade and a half, the hip Mexican restaurant, with its irresistible margaritas and bottomless chips and salsa, has established itself as the uncontested heart of downtown. Tourists and locals alike gather at the expansive first-floor bar for happy hour, at booths and tables for work lunches and family dinners, or on the open-air rooftop for the kickoff to an unforgettable girls’ night out. The vibes, as you probably know, are immaculate.

But there’s a pretty good chance that, even if you live in Saratoga, you haven’t been to the restaurant’s second floor: a hidden-in-plain-sight private event space known as The 408 Event & Occasion. Since opening in the fall of 2019, The 408 has been Saratoga’s premier venue for couples looking to get married in an elegant yet casual setting right in the thick of downtown Saratoga.

“The 408 is perfect for the couple who is looking for a stylish alternative to a traditional ballroom venue,” says owner Heath Ames. “It has floor to ceiling windows overlooking Broadway and sophisticated décor unlike anything else in the area. And it’s walking distance from many hotels.”

The space itself holds 150 people for a cocktail party–style event, which Ames says tends to be more common among their couples than traditional seated dinners. “We find that many couples who choose The 408 want to forgo traditional seating charts and opt for a more fun dining experience,” she says. “Our space encourages mingling, so we often book larger parties with a buffet and it works great.” As for the food itself, couples who love Cantina can opt for Mexican food at their wedding, but The 408 offers many more food and beverage offerings, including wine country, steak house, Little Italy and Mediterranean packages, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres and comfort food stations.

The best part? Weddings at The 408 are extremely customizable; each client receives a custom proposal tailored to their specific needs. In other words, if you want to add a cocktail hour on the Cantina rooftop, that’s possible. And if you want to transform the space to meet your vision of your perfect wedding day, an in-house event planner and coordinator is there to help. “We had a Halloween-themed wedding, and one couple filled the space with LED balloons that made the whole place sparkle,” Ames says. “We love our space, and it’s extra special when couples make it their own with unique décor.”

408 Broadway, Saratoga Springs ● 518.587.3982 ● the408saratoga.com

Make Me Fab owner Alayne Curtiss has been in the beauty business for more than 30 years.

The Name Says it All

Downtown Saratoga salon Make Me Fab is ready to make your wedding day seamless and, well, fab.

You only get married once—or twice, or three times…We’re not judging! Either way, planning a wedding can be totally overwhelming, especially when you haven’t done it before. So it pays to seek out vendors who have been around the wedding block a time or two. That’s what you’ll get when you work with Make Me Fab.

“I’ve been in the bridal beauty business for more than 30 years and have seen any and every situation,” says Make Me Fab owner Alayne Curtiss. “I know the details and requirements of every venue, and most of the wedding vendors. I also train my staff in these details so it catapults them years ahead of their experience. Plus, we have a full-time dedicated bridal coordinator to answer questions any time—day or night.”

While the Make Me Fab team works closely with brides up to a year and a half in advance of their wedding, the big day is when the magic happens. Hair and makeup specialists are available to travel to hotels or Airbnbs for pre-wedding prep, but brides, bridesmaids and other wedding guests can also come to the downtown Saratoga salon for up to 20 percent savings. “Most people want to look like the best version of themselves and not like a hair or makeup artist wants them to look,” says Curtiss. “So we train all of our artists in how to do natural but fabulous makeup looks. We have a very wide range of styles that we can create. Plus, if one of our artists doesn’t nail your vibe, we can most often set you up with a different artist who may suit your style better.” In other words, Curtiss says, “Be honest and speak up about what you like—you won’t hurt our feelings!”

And Make Me Fab has one more offering for brides who want more control over their look that you probably won’t find at other salons. “During Covid, we were shut down and I had to train a lot of brides to do their own makeup,” Curtiss says. “I couldn’t believe that they were often spending more than $450 to purchase all the products that they needed and would probably never use again. So I created several collections for brides at a price point of around $150 in shades that I have used over and over for the past 30 years. Each bridal beauty box comes with the products needed, instructions and a video tutorial, plus a one-on-one session upon request either virtually or in person. So all they need to do is practice, practice, practice.”

To work with a hair and makeup team that’s on your side through every step of the wedding-planning process, reach out to Make Me Fab today.

30 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs ● 518.583.2626 ● makemefab.com

Gather Green in Coxsackie (Photography by Jim Lee)

The Mazzone Way

Mazzone Hospitality has grown from a hometown catering company to a bona fide Capital Region wedding empire with an in-house designer, dozens of venues, and—yes—a top-notch catering arm that’s still going strong after more than 40 years.

You can’t talk about the wedding industry in the Capital Region without talking about Mazzone Hospitality. The restaurant, catering and events company got its start when Angelo Mazzone purchased Peggy’s Restaurant in Schenectady and started Canalside Catering in 1980; since then, Mazzone Hospitality has grown into an empire that operates venues, provides off-premise catering, and even now has an in-house designer dedicated to taking your event to the next level.

“Whether you are planning a wedding, social gathering or corporate event, our team is here to bring the spark of an idea to awe-inspiring life,” says Mazzone Hospitality’s Marketing Manager, Devin Manz. “Our talented in-house designer can elevate your special occasion with incredible rental furniture, luxurious linens, cutting-edge lighting, and carefully curated décor. Mazzone Hospitality is your one-stop shop for a jaw-dropping celebration.”

For the easiest, most seamless wedding-planning experience, choose from one of Mazzone Hospitality’s exclusive venues, which include the picturesque Saratoga National Golf Club, the historic Saratoga Hall of Springs, the classic Glen Sanders Mansion in Scotia or the modern Loft 433 in Troy. (Other unique venues include the 1863 Club at Saratoga Race Course, Empire State Plaza, The Wire Event Center, Gather Greene, the National Museum of Racing and the New York State Museum.) Mazzone Hospitality can handle everything, from the china, glassware and tablescapes to a customized menu including passed hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, dessert stations and even your wedding cake. If you opt for a venue not operated by Mazzone, you can expect the same high quality of catering services by their off-premise team, whether your wedding is a backyard ceremony in Vermont or a blow-out barn party in the Hudson Valley.

“For many couples, planning their wedding is the largest-scale event they’ve ever had to manage,” Manz says. “With so many moving parts, it’s important to have vendors like Mazzone Hospitality to take the stress off and ensure the day runs smoothly.”

Sales Manager Eliyana Keisler echos the sentiment. “We are so much more than just a caterer,” she says. “We create small moments in time that translate to everlasting memories.”

743 Pierce Road, Clifton Park ● 518.690.0293 ● mazzonehospitality.com

The Hall of Springs (Photography by JP Elario)

Your Complimentary Wedding Concierge

Discover Saratoga does more than help promote the Spa City—its knowledgeable team can help make your dream wedding come to life.

Everyone knows that Saratoga County is an ideal place for a wedding. It boasts a diverse array of historic and modern venues just seconds from hotels and bed and breakfasts; it’s drivable from major cities including New York, Boston and Montreal; and there’s plenty to do in town besides celebrate love. But did you know that Saratoga’s tourism bureau is ready to help you plan your dream Spa City wedding—for free?

“If you’re considering getting married in Saratoga, your first step should be to reach out to Discover Saratoga,” says President Darryl Leggieri. “Our team is ready to assist you with several complimentary concierge services.” Those services? They include venue recommendations and private tours, assistance with reserving hotel room blocks, assistance with transportation options, and a 10 percent off discount for wedding guests to use at more than 100 local businesses.

“Saratoga has endless possibilities for creating a wedding experience as unique as your love story,” Leggieri continues. “Whether you envision a grand affair or an intimate celebration, we would be thrilled to help bring your wedding vision to light and be a trusted resource for any questions you have about your wedding in Saratoga County.”

60 Railroad Place, Suite 301, Saratoga Springs ● 518.584.1531 ● discoversaratoga.org