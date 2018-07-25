REVEAL Art Fair To Feature 30 Contemporary Art Galleries, Panel Discussions With Art World Experts

Apostolos Chantzaras' 'The Rider and the Dragon,' from DECORAZON Gallery, one of the many pieces of art that will be on display at the REVEAL Art Fair this August. (REVEAL Art Fair)

The REVEAL International Contemporary Art Fair has unveiled its exciting list of exhibitors for its inaugural run at the Saratoga City Center this August, along with details on the Fair’s “Art Talks,” or live discussions with art world professionals on the opening day Friday, August 3. REVEAL will be Saratoga Springs’ first-ever major contemporary art fair, and it’s not just an opportunity for art enthusiasts to view fine art from all over the country and around the world, but it’s also a chance to purchase it.

REVEAL has collected 30 select galleries to be a part of its fair, including some establishment names, such as the George Billis Gallery in New York and Los Angeles and the Derek Gores Gallery in Melbourne, FL. The fair will also feature some important up-and-comers, such as Harrison Lobdell Gallery from right here in Saratoga (check out our feature on artist Zack Lobdell, one of the founders of the gallery).

Jacquie Grande, Founder and President of REVEAL, has always had a passion for the arts and wanted to bring more new and contemporary art to the Spa City. So she conceived of the REVEAL Art Fair to demonstrate that Saratoga is just as capable of being a hub for contemporary art as it is for Thoroughbred racing, ballet and classical music. Aside from the 30 national galleries Grande was able to bring in to her show, she was also able to snag two international galleries: DECORAZON Gallery of London and Dallas, TX and Galleria Ca’ d’Oro from New York, Miami and Rome. Galleria Ca’ d’Oro is one of Rome’s best-known contemporary art galleries and was founded in 1970 by Antonio Porcella, the son of the respected Italian art critic, Amadore Porcella. Today, Antonio’s daughter, Gloria, manages Galleria Ca’ d’Oro, and has expanded it to locations in Miami (2010) and New York (2015). DECORAZON was established by Mexican artist-designer Hugo G. Urrutia in Dallas in 2004 (Urrutia graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX). He opened a second location in London after he earned his Masters in Architecture there at the Architectural Association in 2013.

There will also be an elegant VIP preview and celebration at REVEAL on Thursday evening, August 2. VIP tickets are $50 and include admission to the preview as well as all fair days (a day pass is just $15 and a multi-day pass is $25). On Friday, REVEAL’s big reveal, there will be two lively “Art Talks” with contemporary art experts discussing and presenting on important art-world issues. The first talk, scheduled for 3pm, is entitled “BUY WHAT YOU LOVE… and Other Advice,” and is about the intimidation factor that new collectors face when viewing contemporary art—how its represented, sold and reported on. The second talk, at 4pm, is entitled, “The Art of Collecting: Building, Managing and Protecting a Collection” (a little more self-explanatory). Both discussions will feature experts in the field of contemporary art and collecting such as Renato Danese, President of Danese/Corey in New York; and Laura Doyle, Vice President and Collections Manager at CHUBB (one of the talks’ sponsors).

For more information on REVEAL’s list of exhibitors and “Art Talks,” visit its website here.