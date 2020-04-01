fbpx

Rochester Bakery Producing ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci’ Doughnuts

The combo pizzeria-bakery's 'Fauci Donut' has gone viral, getting coverage on late-night talkers.

A box-full of the "Fauci Donut." (Donuts Delite/Facebook)

So, Shakespeare wrote his masterpiece King Lear while “social distancing” during the Bubonic plague. Why can’t a few Upstate New Yorkers shoot for the same?

Take the “Troylet,” for example, from Sweet Sue’s Copper Pot in Troy. After weeks of watching people get into fisticuffs over the real McCoy, Sweet Sue’s decided enough was enough: So, Chef Sue Dunckel created a vanilla sponge cake shaped (and wrapped!) like a toilet paper roll and started selling it in 1- and 2-ply versions. Not a bad idea. A masterpiece to some.

Another COVID-19-inspired culinary home run has come to our attention from about 3.5 hours west of Saratoga Springs in Rochester, NY—and while we feel it’s slightly less creative than the Collar City creation, it looks no less delicious. That would be the Dr. Anthony Fauci logo doughnut—or the “Fauci Donut,” for short—which Rochester’s Donuts Delite has been producing by the box-full since March 22. (It’s available only in the Rochester area for “touch-less delivery,” takeout and curb-side pickup.

But maybe more important is the fact that the doughnut’s gone, er, “viral”: The Hill, CNN, Rochester’s the Democrat and Chronicle, WROC Rochester, TMZ, CBS This Morning, People, MSN, Fox News, Delish, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and now, Saratoga Living, have jumped on the bandwagon. Food for thought.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 