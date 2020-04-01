Rochester Bakery Producing ‘Dr. Anthony Fauci’ Doughnuts

So, Shakespeare wrote his masterpiece King Lear while “social distancing” during the Bubonic plague. Why can’t a few Upstate New Yorkers shoot for the same?

Take the “Troylet,” for example, from Sweet Sue’s Copper Pot in Troy. After weeks of watching people get into fisticuffs over the real McCoy, Sweet Sue’s decided enough was enough: So, Chef Sue Dunckel created a vanilla sponge cake shaped (and wrapped!) like a toilet paper roll and started selling it in 1- and 2-ply versions. Not a bad idea. A masterpiece to some.

Another COVID-19-inspired culinary home run has come to our attention from about 3.5 hours west of Saratoga Springs in Rochester, NY—and while we feel it’s slightly less creative than the Collar City creation, it looks no less delicious. That would be the Dr. Anthony Fauci logo doughnut—or the “Fauci Donut,” for short—which Rochester’s Donuts Delite has been producing by the box-full since March 22. (It’s available only in the Rochester area for “touch-less delivery,” takeout and curb-side pickup.

But maybe more important is the fact that the doughnut’s gone, er, “viral”: The Hill, CNN, Rochester’s the Democrat and Chronicle, WROC Rochester, TMZ, CBS This Morning, People, MSN, Fox News, Delish, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and now, Saratoga Living, have jumped on the bandwagon. Food for thought.