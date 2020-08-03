Saratoga Chocolate Co. Opens Flagship Store in Saratoga Marketplace

Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth? Now you can stock up on decadent chocolate treats at Saratoga Chocolate Co.‘s new flagship store located in the Saratoga Marketplace.

The artisan chocolate company, started by Allison Rose and her husband, Henry, in 2016, opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar location on the lower level of the Marketplace, (which recently reopened after renovations) last Friday, July 31, after a four-month delay due to the pandemic. The new shop offers a wide array of chocolate confections, from handmade gourmet chocolate bars and seasonal truffles to chocolate beverages and cacao superfoods.

Saratoga Chocolate Co. has been a hit at regional farmer’s markets for nearly five years now, and is available at more than 80 retail locations from the Adirondacks to the Hudson Valley. In addition to classic bars and bark, the company also creates gift baskets and custom treats for holidays and events. The opening of the brick-and-mortar store will allow the company to expand its offerings to include new flavors and creations in addition to popular favorites.

“We are thrilled to launch our flagship store at the Saratoga Marketplace,” said Allison and Henry in a statement. “We are so encouraged by the community support we received from our customers during this unprecedented time. It is that support that has given us the confidence to launch our business into this next phase of retail, rooted in downtown Saratoga Springs.”

Mark Straus, the owner of the Marketplace building at 454 Broadway, also expressed his enthusiasm for the new store, saying, “We are thrilled for Saratoga Chocolate Co. to join the Saratoga Marketplace family. We are a group of thoughtfully curated and well appointed shops that compliment each other’s offerings with a wide range of products for the discerning shopper.”

The new store is open Thursday-Sunday weekly for in-store shopping as well as store or curbside pickup.