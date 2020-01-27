Saratoga Chowderfest To Feature 80-Plus Vendors And Exclusive Parties At Farmers Hardware, Putnam Place

CEO of Druthers Chris Martell (second from right) serving up samples of hot chowder. (Discover Saratoga)

This year’s 22nd Annual Saratoga Chowderfest will be about a lot more than just chowing down. This Saturday (February 1) from 11am – 4pm, Chowderfest takes over Downtown Saratoga Springs, offering up samples and small bites from more than 80 Saratoga County restaurants and food vendors. But don’t be fooled by the festival’s “official” hours: Chowderfest 2020 is an all-day event. So, grab your bib and chowder voting card, and let’s dig in!

The chowder-palooza kicks off early at Farmers Hardware on Maple Avenue with a Chowderfest Pre-Party. From 8am – 11am, guests at the official pre-party can enjoy brunch and sip on $5 screwdrivers, as well as take home some fun giveaways. During Chowderfest proper, in addition to all the eats, there’ll be plenty of live entertainment and music, including Soul Session frontman Garland Nelson performing at Embassy Suites, local favorite Pat Decker at Putnam Place and a tarot card reader at Mouzon House. Expect plenty of non-chowder offerings during the main event, too. For example, Sperry’s will have a pop-up tiki bar with a tiki-themed pig roast, and Prime at Saratoga National will be offering oysters in addition to its chowder samples.

Don’t go too overboard on the day’s eats, though, because there’ll be a bumping after-party at Putnam Place, which is hosting its Official Chowderfest After-Party. There, enjoy tasty Cajun shrimp by Chef Kenny Bourbeau and catch a free show by the New York-based ensemble Brass Machine. Saratoga City Tavern, Carson’s Woodside Tavern and Prime will also be in the mix with Chowderfest-related events.

Craving more than just chowder? saratoga living‘s got the must-do list for this week and weekend below.

Monday, January 27

The Adirondack Theatre Festival will announce its 26th Summer Season with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Queensbury Hotel

Take part in a multicultural “book tasting” with “Read Around the World” at the Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library

Tuesday, January 28



Every fourth Tuesday of the month is a Storytelling Open Mic at Caffè Lena in Saratoga

Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney will be revisiting some of his favorite songs from his breakout album, City of Blake & White, at The Egg in Albany

Wednesday, January 29

Join curator Serena Hildebrandt for a Between the Mountains Ink Workshop, on painting with ink, at Skidmore College’s Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery

Renowned cellist Ashley Bathgate will be performing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall as part of its new Lift concert series

Shake that cabin fever off with an Abs & Booty Burnout at Max Level Fitness in Saratoga

Cirque du Soleil’s colorful bug’s story, OVO, is coming to Albany’s Times Union Center for a week of performances

Thursday, January 30

The 2020 Jazz at the Spring music series kicks off at the Spring Street Gallery with bassist Tarik Shah and guitarist Mark Kleinhau

Five-time Grammy Award-winning South African choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo will bring their incredible vocals to the Troy Music Hall

The University at Albany Performing Arts Center will present The Creative Life: A Conversation with author Jhumpa Lahiri in its recital hall

Running until February 8, Latham’s Curtain Call Theatre is presenting the historical comedy Ben Butler by Richard Strand

The Annual State of Rhinebeck Dinner and Good Egg Award 2020 event will be held at The Beekman Arms

Friday, January 31

Saratoga favorite the Rustic Overtones will be coming to Putnam Place in support of their latest album, Self Titled

Enjoy a special Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes event, with themed games, refreshments and a new Goya exhibition at Glens Falls’ The Hyde Collection

Music, art and winter revelry will fill Saratoga’s Arts District during the first Frostbite Friday of the year

Fans of Emmy-winning actor Mandy Patinkin won’t want to miss Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries, with Adam Ben-David on piano, at Proctors in Schenectady

Dare to Be Human: The Storytelling Show will feature everyday people telling incredible true stories at the Mopco Improv Theater in Schenectady

The Albany Civic Theater is presenting the regional premiere of the drama American Soldiers by Matt Morillo

All weekend, root for your favorite hockey team during the Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament at Beach Road in Lake George

The 2020 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held until February 9 with a theme of “Myths and Legends”

Saturday, February 1

Livingston Taylor, famed singer-songwriter and professor at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, will be performing at Caffè Lena

Roots rockers Fruition will bring their Wild as the Night Tour to Albany’s The Hollow Bar + Kitchen in support of their recent double release

Catch a screening of The Sacrosanct Accompanist about dance musician Lawrence “Reed” Hansen, followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker, Terese Capucilli, at the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga

Don’t miss the two-day Winterfest 2020 at The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George

Hear Get The Led Out, a sizzling Led Zeppelin tribute act coming to Albany’s Palace Theatre

Get ready for plenty of adorable puppy eyes during the NY Dog Film Festival at Proctors in Schenectady

Enjoy a free winter sports festival in the heart of New York City during Winter Jam in Central Park

Learn the art of weaving historic Viking chains (necklaces and bracelets) at a Viking Chain Class at Starting Point Studio in South Glens Falls

Columbia Memorial Health Foundation will host its Annual Winter Blast at Club Helsinki in Hudson

The Lake George Winter Carnival kicks off this weekend with polar plunges, pony rides, helicopter rides and more every weekend of February

Sunday, February 2 (Super Bowl Sunday)

Get your snowshoes and winter gear ready for the 21st Saratoga Winterfest 5k Snowshoe Race at Saratoga Spa State Park

Enjoy some family-friendly laughs during the “Bring Ya Mamma” Clean Comedy Show at 167 Bleecker Street in Manhattan

Leave the boys behind on Super Bowl Sunday for the 3rd Annual Girls Day Out! at The Queensbury Hotel

With more than 250 exhibitors across three days, Curve New York at the Javits Center in Manhattan will be a great place to shop for intimate apparel and other clothing