Saratoga County Fair Cancelled For The First Time Since The Civil War

The announcement came from fair officials via posts to social media on May 1.

Saratoga County Fair

Yet another much-anticipated Upstate New York summer event has been cancelled due to COVID-19. On May 1, Saratoga County Fair organizers announced that the fair, scheduled to take place July 21-26, 2020, would be cancelled.

The news came via posts to social media on the same day New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State schools would remain closed for the remainder of the year, and the day after the band The Lumineers cancelled their May 6 concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Earlier in the week, the New York Racing Association announced that the Saratoga horse racing meet would likely take place, but without fans in attendance.

The annual Saratoga County Fair has been going on since 1841, and hasn’t been cancelled since the Civil War. In a statement, fair officials said: “While the Fair’s mission is to provide an annual educational experience in agriculture to the diverse population of our region, the health and safety of our our patrons, volunteers, and surrounding communities are a top priority.”

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

