Saratoga Gives Back: Learn All About The Charities You Can Support At The Next ‘saratoga living’ Party

Get to know the great charitable organizations that will be featured at the next 'saratoga living' party. (Dori Fitzpatrick)

By now, you’ve heard the news: saratoga living has another can’t-miss party on the books. On December 12, we’ll be hosting an event from 6-9pm in Saratoga Springs (venue TBD), where we’ll be honoring ten amazing local charitable organizations and nonprofits and the generous people behind them. And there’s a twist: 50 percent of each ticket sold will go to 1 of 10 charitable organizations of your choice. The invitation process is also largely out of our hands; that job’s been given to the representatives from the ten charities/nonprofits, which include: Wellspring, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), Pitney Meadows Community Farm, the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, New Vocations, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, the Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC), 4th Family, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the SEFCU Holiday Sharing Program. At the end of the party, we’ll announce the “winning” charity—though they’re all winners in our eyes.

Now, it’s entirely possible that you’ve already purchased a ticket to our event and know which one of these great organizations you’re going to be donating half of your ticket price to. But for those of you who need a little CliffsNotes study guide on these wonderful charities/nonprofits, we’ve compiled a short primer for you below.

Wellspring – Founded in the 1970s, the Saratoga Springs-based Wellspring has the mission of supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse—and through community engagement, someday, putting an end to both. The organization provides victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse crucial services in Saratoga County, and just makes the world a better place. So get donating!

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) – If you’re one of the Saratoga newbies that thinks SPAC is behind nabbing the reunited Black Crowes next summer, you haven’t been reading saratoga living enough. That would be summer concert booker Live Nation. The good people at the nonprofit arm of SPAC are the ones that bring in all the amazing programming from the Philadelphia Orchestra and New York City Ballet to SPAC on Stage and educational programming throughout the Capital Region. Your dollars could help make more of that goodness happen for years to come.

Pitney Meadows Community Farm – Ever stumbled, sweaty out of the Saratoga YMCA and wondered what that wide open field across the street is? It’s Pitney Meadows Community Farms, that’s what. Secured in 2016, Pitney Meadows is 166 acres of untouched land within Saratoga’s city limits, which have been set aside for the purposes of farming, education and recreation. And as a nonprofit organization, it’s looking for generous donations from the community and beyond. Now’s your chance to hoe that row for Pitney Meadows.

Saratoga Hospital Foundation – As the philanthropic arm of Saratoga Hospital, the foundation secures, manages and distributes gifts to support the mission of Saratoga Hospital and all of our facilities. In other words, your donation could actually save lives. Says Meredith Woolford, the foundation’s executive director: “In this role, I’m fortunate to witness and be the recipient of countless acts of generosity. Saratoga Hospital and our patients are so fortunate to have the tremendous level of support we receive from our community to ensure we have access to the highest possible level of healthcare.” Talk about a reason to give.

New Vocations – Just like its name implies, New Vocations is an organization that helps place retiring Thoroughbreds and Standardbreds with adoptive “parents” or organizations that then help retrain them in different walks (trots?) of life. At this past summer’s “The Races!” issue party, saratoga living donated a percentage of our ticket sales to the amazing organization. Now’s your chance to chip in.

Alzheimer’s Association (Northeastern New York Chapter) – The Alzheimer’s Association is working wonders across the US, as the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care—and their Northeastern New York Chapter will be represented at our upcoming party. Through support and research, the nonprofit’s mission is to rid the world of Alzheimer’s disease for good. And your dollars could help them fight that worthy fight.

Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) – As a native Saratogian, you just sort of knew what the EOC was. My folks used to refer to it as the “soup kitchen,” and there’d be canned food drives supporting it at our school and synagogue throughout the year. But the organization’s much more than just a place to feed the needy: It’s an umbrella organization that includes a number of programs such as Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Head Start and the Latino Community Advocacy Program (LCAP). And you could be helping them all with your donation.

4th Family – This Albany-based nonprofit organization, founded in 2011, hosts everything from community events to mentorship programs and annual sports tournaments, all with the endgame of empowering at-risk youth and adults in Albany and the Capital Region. With its important mission in play, we’ll all benefit. As far as I’m concerned, giving to 4th Family is a layup.

American Cancer Society of the Capital Region (ACS) – The Capital Region’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month was recently ranked highest in the country in terms of donations, with the local team racking up more than $370,000 for the cause. That’s just one ACS-run campaign, by the way. If they can raise that much over a single month, just imagine how much they’re going to rake in at saratoga living‘s party.

SEFCU’s Holiday Sharing Program – SEFCU’s Holiday Sharing Program provides support to more than 50 local organizations, who are at the forefront of holiday season programs, such as Adopt-A-Family, which provide essential personal care items and warm winter clothing and blankets to families in need. Donations to the nonprofit wing of this community credit union will help spread the true spirit of the holiday season to thousands of individuals and families in our community.

Ready to donate? Purchase tickets to saratoga living‘s Saratoga Gives Back party here.