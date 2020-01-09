‘saratoga living’ Chair Anthony Ianniello To Match Funds Raised At The ‘Saratoga Gives Back’ Party

If you were at the last saratoga living party—our first-ever “Saratoga Gives Back” extravaganza at Putnam Place on December 12, 2019, in which we honored our “10 Under 40” honorees and where attendees donated 50 percent of their ticket cost to 1 of the 10 charitable organizations represented by them—you would’ve been privy to the very best of what Saratoga Springs has to offer. In short, the city’s generosity knows no bounds (see: Marylou Whitney), and at last December’s party, it was on full display.

For Saratoga Gives Back, we flipped the script a bit, having our honorees act as the party-planning committee. That way, the more people they brought in, the more charitable donations would potentially be made to the organizations they were representing. And of course, some friendly competition broke out to see which organization could raise the most money.

The list of organizations included:

(1) Pitney Meadows Community Farm

(2) 4th Family

(3) Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York

(4) American Cancer Society (ACS) of the Capital Region

(5) Wellspring

(6) New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program

(7) SEFCU’s Holiday Sharing Program

(8) Saratoga County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC)

(9) Saratoga Hospital Foundation

(10) SPAC’s Educational Programming

Last year’s top Saratoga Gives Back fundraisers? Carmine DeCrescente and Matt DeCrescente, vice president and IT manager of DeCrescente Distributing, respectively, who were representing the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York.

In the end, though, all of the charitable organizations were winners.

And now, in a follow-up act of incredible generosity, saratoga living Chair Anthony Ianniello has announced that he will personally match the funds raised and donated to each charitable organization represented at the Saratoga Gives Back party. What a way to kick off the new year!