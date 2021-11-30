First Fill founders and owners Charles Grabitzky and Holly Seidewand. (Alyssa Salerno)
View Gallery
30 Photos
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting
The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe. whiskey-5
Putnam Place's welcoming facade. (Alyssa Salerno)
Charcuterie provided by The Charcutebrie. (Steve Teabout)
Cookies and brownies provided by Cookie-tastic. (Alex Cappelletti)
(Alyssa Salerno)
The event's florals were provided by Samantha Nass Floral and Event Design. (Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
Grabitzky and Seidewand discussing Australia's Starward whiskey. (Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
Charles Grabitzky (Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
(Alyssa Salerno)
Elmer Santiago (back), Paul Hennessey (right) and Seana Moser. (Alyssa Salerno)
Abby Tegnelia, Seana Moser, Suzanne Morris (Alex Cappelletti)
(Alex Cappelletti)
(Alex Cappelletti)
(Alex Cappelletti)
The City of Saratoga’s collective whiskey IQ shot up a couple points on November 17, as more than 60 whiskey drinkers—some new to the spirit, others veritable connoisseurs—listened intently to
First Fill Spirits founders Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky discuss six pours from around the globe. The event was Saratoga Living‘s Whiskeys of the World tasting at Putnam Place, hosted by Seidewand and Grabitzky, who opened Saratoga’s only boutique whiskey shop on Washington Street in August.
As guests arrived, they received a raffle ticket for a private whiskey tasting at First Fill, a goodie bag featuring a Whiskeys of the World–branded tasting glass by
Saratoga Custom Engraving, and a welcome whiskey from Japan. They helped themselves to charcuterie provided by The Charcutebrie and whiskey-themed sweets by Cookie-tastic, and found their seats at tables adorned with arrangements by Samantha Nass Floral Design. When Seidewand and Grabitzky took the stage, the room fell silent, as guests smelled, sipped and took notes on the evening’s featured whiskeys, which hailed from Scotland, Ireland, the US and Australia. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to see scenes from the night!
Natalie Moore is the director of content at
Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.
Natalie Moore
November 30, 2021