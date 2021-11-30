fbpx

Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

First Fill founders and owners Charles Grabitzky and Holly Seidewand. (Alyssa Salerno)
View Gallery 30 Photos
Saratoga Living
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-22

First Fill founders and owners Charles Grabitzky and Holly Seidewand. (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-5

Putnam Place's welcoming facade. (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

710EE51C-7EA7-400F-97E0-C8B822374127

Charcuterie provided by The Charcutebrie. (Steve Teabout)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

DCCC19D4-2A9C-4877-AAB3-0B9801FD87FD

Cookies and brownies provided by Cookie-tastic. (Alex Cappelletti)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-51

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-17

The event's florals were provided by Samantha Nass Floral and Event Design. (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-20

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-25

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-27

Grabitzky and Seidewand discussing Australia's Starward whiskey. (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-7

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-32

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-35

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-37

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-38

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-41

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-43

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-44

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-48

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-54

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-16

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-18

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-24

Charles Grabitzky (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-26

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-28

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-42

(Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

whiskey-53

Elmer Santiago (back), Paul Hennessey (right) and Seana Moser. (Alyssa Salerno)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

IMG_6527 (1)

Abby Tegnelia, Seana Moser, Suzanne Morris (Alex Cappelletti)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

IMG_6533 (1)

(Alex Cappelletti)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

IMG_6506 (1)

(Alex Cappelletti)

Source:
Saratoga Living
Whiskey Business: ‘Saratoga Living,’ First Fill Spirits Host Whiskeys of the World Tasting

The November 17 event featured six specialty pours from around the globe.

IMG_6405 (1)

(Alex Cappelletti)

Source:

The City of Saratoga’s collective whiskey IQ shot up a couple points on November 17, as more than 60 whiskey drinkers—some new to the spirit, others veritable connoisseurs—listened intently to First Fill Spirits founders Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky discuss six pours from around the globe. The event was Saratoga Living‘s Whiskeys of the World tasting at Putnam Place, hosted by Seidewand and Grabitzky, who opened Saratoga’s only boutique whiskey shop on Washington Street in August.

As guests arrived, they received a raffle ticket for a private whiskey tasting at First Fill, a goodie bag featuring a Whiskeys of the World–branded tasting glass by Saratoga Custom Engraving, and a welcome whiskey from Japan. They helped themselves to charcuterie provided by The Charcutebrie and whiskey-themed sweets by Cookie-tastic, and found their seats at tables adorned with arrangements by Samantha Nass Floral Design. When Seidewand and Grabitzky took the stage, the room fell silent, as guests smelled, sipped and took notes on the evening’s featured whiskeys, which hailed from Scotland, Ireland, the US and Australia. Click through the gallery at the top of the page to see scenes from the night!

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the director of content at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living.

No Newer Articles
ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
[email protected]; or sent to 6 Butler Place, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: [email protected].

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
[email protected].

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-294-4390.

 