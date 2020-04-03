Saratoga’s Night Owl Throwing A Takeout Cocktail Fundraiser With All Proceeds Going To Its Staff (Exclusive)

While many restaurants across New York State are grappling with the decision whether or not to stay open and even offer takeout food during the COVID-19 outbreak, one Spa City restaurant is doing something special for its furloughed workers. Saratoga Living has learned that The Night Owl, on Maple Avenue in Saratoga Springs, will be throwing a takeout cocktail fundraiser on Saturday, April 4. From 5-8pm on Saturday, patrons jonesing for a mixed drink will be able to order one-liter, signature cocktail flavors made by The Night Owl with all proceeds going to support the local nightclub’s employees.

“We opened just six months ago,” says Alexander Straus, The Night Owl’s manager. “It’s been a rocket ship—we’ve exceeded expectations—and then this hit.” With COVID-19 cases increasing daily across New York State and the nation, Straus says that he and the club’s owner Matt Pedersen remain firm that temporarily shutting The Night Owl, even to takeout business, was the right decision. However, they still wanted to do something to help their 10-person staff get through these difficult times. “We had a whole bunch of fruit and other ingredients that we were going to juice and store,” says Straus. “I suggested instead [that] we whip up a big batch of our most popular cocktails and give everything to the staff.” Pedersen loved the idea, and the two even agreed to come in and make all the mixed drinks themselves so the employees could remain at home. “I wish I had a big pile of money to support them,” says Straus. “But this will help some.”

So what exactly is on the menu for the to-go cocktail fundraiser? Straus and Pedersen will be offering one-liter portions (about 6-8 cocktails) of five of The Night Owl’s most delicious mixed drinks, including the Spice Trader (Chinese five spice powder, honey, rooibos tea, tequila and lime juice); Neon Disco (vodka, granny smith apples, aloe vera, lemon and ginger beer); Sage Wisdom (gin, sage, honey, yellow chartreuse and lemon); Caribbean Ruby (two different rums, passion fruit, mango and ruby port); and a Green Tea Shooter (whiskey, peach puree, peach schnapps, lemon juice and real green tea). Each one-liter cocktail is $40, and patrons can place orders over the phone or via Instagram. Curbside pickup and delivery within Saratoga’s city limits are both available.

If the cocktail fundraiser is successful, Straus says that he and Pedersen might plan more. Nonetheless, he remains more concerned about the health and safety of his workers. “Our plan is to really stay inside and to follow the quarantine order,” says Straus. “I don’t want to expose my staff or my children. That’s the call that I’m making.”