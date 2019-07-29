fbpx

Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The Grade 2 Jim Dandy

The popular stakes race, named for the historic longshot, saw Tax take the win.

Tax and Tacitus duel it out in mid-stretch passing War of Will in the Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. (Billy Francis LeRoux)
Eventual Jim Dandy winner Tax in the Paddock. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The field breaks from the gate. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax breaks away from the pack early. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax with Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. looks for foes early on. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax is joined by War of Will. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

The field enters the Clubhouse turn. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax and Tacitus continue to duel it out in mid-stretch, passing War of Will. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard Tax looks to his left as brother José Ortiz guides Tacitus along the rail. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax defeats Tacitus in The Jim Dandy. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. is all smiles in the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. salutes the cheering crowd. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. in the Winner's Circle. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

We’re deep into July, which means some of the more primo stakes races are running on the weekends. This weekend featured a number of them, including the Grade 1 Vanderbilt, Grade 2 Bowling Green and Grade 2 Jim Dandy on Saturday and the Grade 2 Amsterdam on Sunday. saratoga living‘s Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite Saturday for the running of the popular Jim Dandy, named for the eponymous Travers longshot-winner in 1930.

This year’s throwdown saw Tax, who placed in the 2019 Belmont Stakes, nip Tacitus—our experts’ early pick for a W at the Travers—by three-quarters of a length to ride to victory.

For more photographic coverage of Saratoga Race Course’s 2019 summer meet by Billy Francis LeRoux, click here.

Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others.

