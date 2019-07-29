Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The Grade 2 Jim Dandy

We’re deep into July, which means some of the more primo stakes races are running on the weekends. This weekend featured a number of them, including the Grade 1 Vanderbilt, Grade 2 Bowling Green and Grade 2 Jim Dandy on Saturday and the Grade 2 Amsterdam on Sunday. saratoga living‘s Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite Saturday for the running of the popular Jim Dandy, named for the eponymous Travers longshot-winner in 1930.
This year’s throwdown saw Tax, who placed in the 2019 Belmont Stakes, nip Tacitus—our experts’ early pick for a W at the Travers—by three-quarters of a length to ride to victory.
