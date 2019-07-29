Saratoga Race Course 2019: Scenes From The Grade 2 Jim Dandy

Tax and Tacitus duel it out in mid-stretch passing War of Will in the Grade 2, $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Irad Ortiz, Jr. aboard Tax looks to his left as brother José Ortiz guides Tacitus along the rail. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

Tax and Tacitus continue to duel it out in mid-stretch, passing War of Will. (Billy Francis LeRoux)

We’re deep into July, which means some of the more primo stakes races are running on the weekends. This weekend featured a number of them, including the Grade 1 Vanderbilt, Grade 2 Bowling Green and Grade 2 Jim Dandy on Saturday and the Grade 2 Amsterdam on Sunday. saratoga living‘s Billy Francis LeRoux was onsite Saturday for the running of the popular Jim Dandy, named for the eponymous Travers longshot-winner in 1930.

This year’s throwdown saw Tax, who placed in the 2019 Belmont Stakes, nip Tacitus—our experts’ early pick for a W at the Travers—by three-quarters of a length to ride to victory.

