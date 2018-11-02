Saratoga Restaurant Week Kicks Off On November 5 With Nearly 50 Local Restaurants Participating

The weeklong event will offer $10 lunches and $20-$30 dinners at select restaurants throughout Downtown Saratoga.

Saratoga Restaurant Week
Diners enjoy a meal at Prime at Saratoga National Golf Club during last year’s Restaurant Week. (Discover Saratoga)

It wouldn’t be Saratoga Springs without a wine tasting or special food sampling every weekend. (Hey, saratoga living didn’t name it the best small city restaurant destination for nothing!) But what about every day of the week? That’s exactly what’s on the menu for Saratoga Restaurant Week, which takes place next week, November 5-11. Monday through Sunday, you’ll be able to celebrate (and taste) the best of Saratoga’s culinary scene, with nearly 50 participating restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines and menu options, including $10 lunch specials (plus tax and tip), and $20 and $30 three-course dinners

Saratoga Restaurant Week is presented by Discover Saratoga and Spa City Brew Bus, and offers locals and visitors alike the opportunity to see all the unique and incredible restaurants that Downtown Saratoga has to offer. Plus, it’s a boost to the local restaurant community during a slower time of the year. “Our main mission is to promote Saratoga as the destination for meetings, conventions, special events and weddings and sporting events—everything,” says Discover Saratoga President, Darryl Leggieri. “Saratoga continues to be this cultural mecca that everyone gravitates towards. It’s got great energy, and it’s a year-round destination.”

In that spirit of keeping the Spa City a year-round tourist hotspot, Saratoga Restaurant Week has enough variety to satisfy nearly anyone’s tastes. For a quick and tasty $10 lunch, go to Esperanto, BurgerFi, Gaffney’s Restaurant or the Falafel Den. Or, for those with a longer lunch break, sit down and sip some tea (or wine or beer) at Local Pub & Tea House, Thirsty Owl Bistro, Saratoga Stadium or Diamond Club Grill. For the $20, three-course dinners, you have your pick of more than 20 great local restaurants. If you’re in the mood for some European fare, pay a visit to Forno Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, Boca Bistro or Ravenous Creperie. Or if you want something that reminds you of good old fashioned home cooking, step into to Hattie’s Restaurant, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA or the Olde Bryan Inn (we’re just scratching the service here). And for just $30, you can enjoy fine dining at some of Saratoga’s most luxurious and popular restaurants such as Prime at Saratoga National Golf Club, Mouzon House, Hamlet & Ghost or The Blue Hen. There are even options for those who live a little outside Saratoga: Chez Pierre (featured in saratoga living‘s brand-new Luxury Issue) or the Wishing Well (both in Gansevoort), Bellini’s Italian Eatery (Clifton Park) or Lake Ridge Restaurant (Round Lake). For a full list of the participating restaurants, click here.

All of the restaurants, bars and kitchens for Saratoga Restaurant Week also function as donation centers for Toys for Toga!, a holiday toy drive sponsored by Discover Saratoga, DeCrescente and Druthers Brewing Company. You can donate new and unwrapped toys to any of the participating restaurants from November 5 to December 15, and help local children have a happier holiday season.

Want to compare and contrast? For our feature on Saratoga Restaurant Week from last year, click here.

Jeff Dingler
Jeff Dingler

Jeff Dingler is saratoga living's Senior Writer. He's a graduate of Skidmore College and a professional musician.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.