Saratogians Can Now Order Shake Shack for Their Backyard Track Experience

DoorDash and UberEats are offering locals the option to order all of their Shake Shack favorites during this unusual track season.

(Krista/Flickr)

Thankfully, you won’t have to take the train all the way downstate to fulfill your Shake Shack craving. The popular burger chain, which normally has its only Capital Region outpost at Saratoga Race Course—which is spectator-less at the moment—will be welcoming local orders via DoorDash and UberEats.

According to Shake Shack, hungry Saratogians will be able to order all of its regular menu items via the two delivery services, along with a Saratoga exclusive shake, the Sloppy Tracks, which consists of vanilla frozen custard, blended with salted caramel, and topped with Valrhona cocoa powder.

Shake Shack will be taking orders in the Saratoga area from 11am-6pm, Wednesday through Sunday, and all orders will be delivered in a fully sealed bag.

Shake Shack has been a fan favorite at the track since 2010.

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

