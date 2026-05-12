SLAH: How Hard Actually Is HYROX?

Last Friday at around 6:20am (a time I haven’t been awake to see in quite a while) I found myself in the middle of a burpee broad jump questioning everything: Why did I willingly sign up for this? Who did I think I was believing I could do it? And where was I going to get a big, fat bagel when it was all over?

I’d imagine similar questions go through the minds of everyone who tries out HYROX, the world’s (and Saratoga’s) latest and greatest fitness fad that blends functional fitness movements with a whole lot of running. Just a few weeks ago, when I was walking through the Wilton YMCA field house, a woman who was lacing up for a HYROX class had assured me that, “It’s fun!” before her classmate chimed in: “I don’t know if fun is the right word. I guess it’s better than a root canal.”

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