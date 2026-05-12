This Pacific Parrotlet Lives in a Palace Inside a Saratoga Boutique

Near the register of one of Saratoga’s chicest boutiques, a pint-sized Pacific Parrotlet is living like a king. His name is Cabo, and he resides within his aviary—nay, parrot palace—in Piper Boutique.

“I got Cabo in 2023, and was gifted his aviary by Michele Riggi,” says Alessandra Bange-Hall, who owns both Piper and Cabo. “It’s a custom piece she had built for her canary, Mario, matching her North Broadway home’s glamorous and opulent style. It truly feels like an avian palace. We call it Casa de Cabo.”

On the outside, the aviary has a pitched roof, multiple doors, pull-out drawers for easy cleaning, a lower-level storage space, and a retractable curtain that goes all the way around to give Cabo some privacy and darkness. Inside, it’s a parrotlet’s playground, complete with natural perches and enrichment toys designed to keep Cabo engaged throughout the day and Vitamin D lights that mimic natural sunlight. Bange-Hall worked with Illinois bird store Parrot Stars to design the space.

“What I love most is that the aviary feels like functional design at its best,” she says. “It’s something beautiful enough to be part of the store’s interior, but was created entirely with Cabo’s comfort in mind. It’s become a real conversation piece, and there’s something so charming about having this little home within the store that adds personality and life to the space.”