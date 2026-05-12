Anna Hunter Is Making Murals With Meaning

Photography by Fred R. Conrad

At Division Street restaurant Seneca, the locally sourced menu isn’t the only thing that changes with the seasons. So too does the artwork on the walls.

“I do one for every season,” says Anna Hunter, the artist behind Seneca’s everchanging murals and a server who’s been at the restaurant since it first opened in August 2019. “Spring, track, fall, and winter.”

Hunter’s most recent mural, “Bring on the Snow,” is an homage to Willard Mountain, where the Greenwich native learned to ski. Before that, the chalkboard-style wall was adorned with a harvest-themed tablescape, and before that, it was a Saratoga newspaper with the message “Greetings from Saratoga Springs” written in script over the top. On another wall, a mural depicting the suppliers from which Seneca sources ingredients stays up year-round, with Hunter updating it as the supplier list changes.

While many artists find their way to the restaurant industry to help pay the bills, Hunter’s journey went in the opposite direction. She first got a job at Seneca, where she was given the opportunity to create a mural for the restaurant, and her art career took off from there. Since then, she’s done murals for PDT Market (now Franklin Square Market), Carnegie Deli, Whitman Brewing, and Stratton Mountain, as well as residential homes. You can see her work on Instagram at @annother_artist_.

“My goal is to create conversation,” Hunter says. “I want people to recognize something familiar and feel invited to share their own perspective when they look at my art. I’m hoping it encourages people to come together and feel more connected, especially with everything that’s going on in the world. Everything’s electronic these days, and sometimes it’s nice to see that, ‘Wow, a human being did this.’”