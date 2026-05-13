Saratogian of the Month: The Radio Star 

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

My party trick is being sneaky good at foosball. Libby Adams’ party trick is balancing anything and everything on her head.

One of my first in-person encounters with the FLY Morning Rush cohost was at a mutual friend’s pool party, where she, rather than sipping on her Aperol spritz like the rest of us, was dancing in the shallow end with her drink on her head while everyone cheered. Life Of The Party is a role that seemingly comes naturally to Libby, but she’s just as charismatic when you bump into her at Walt Café with her dog, Tuna, or at Kings Tavern, where she’s been affectionately known as “Dumper” ever since a misunderstanding involving a dumped-out Mug Club mug. (I’ll let you ask her about it.)

A Central New York native, Libby moved to the Spa City when she was 10. She was named Most Outgoing her senior year at Saratoga Springs High School before going off to study communications at Marist College. She was gearing up for a career as a flight attendant when COVID hit. In the aftermath of the pandemic, a position opened on FLY 92.3’s morning show, and host Jake Allen, her cousin’s husband, invited her in for an audition. She’s cohosted the FLY Morning Rush ever since. This spring I grabbed a mug with her at Kings to learn more about the person behind the radio personality.

You didn’t come from a radio background. What was your first impression of being live on air?

I grew up listening to FLY 92.3, so even having the opportunity to be in that room, I was like, what is even going on? I listened back to the audio of my first day ever, and I sound terrified. I can’t even believe that’s me speaking because I feel so comfortable now.

FLY 92.3 is locally owned. What would be lost if the Morning Rush turned into a syndicated radio show?

The anecdotes. We talked one day about how you lose service passing Exit 14 on the highway. We got so many messages from people who were like, have you ever noticed this thing? There’s nothing more relatable than someone talking about your hometown.

You also work part-time at Tree House Brewing. Are you a beer person?

I’m an everything person. I like beer. I like tequila. I like wine.

Do you have different on-air and in-person personas?

I try to be authentic as much as I can on air. I’m pretty much an open book. It’s hard to embarrass me. I try to be vulnerable and relatable, but I definitely overshare. I don’t think there’s anything that’s really off-limits.