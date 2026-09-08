follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: Saratoga’s Getting a Tiki Bar, Finally

  • Remember that back room where you used to dance the night away? That’s where you’ll be sipping piña coladas come fall.

If you’re a Saratogian over a certain age who likes (or at least liked) to party, you surely went to The Metro, a lounge and nightclub that operated at 17 Maple Avenue in the 1980s and ’90s. If you’re a Saratogian that’s my age (*cough* thirty), you may remember the space as Sinclair Saratoga, a barcade with neon lights and dancing that was a popular nighttime hangout for a couple of years in the late 2010s. And if you’re a Saratogian under a certain age with a propensity for DJ tunes and beautiful people, let me translate for you: I’m talking about the building that’s now The Night Owl.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
3:07 pm, Sep 10, 2026
81°F
Humidity: 46 %
Pressure: 1009 hPa
Wind: 9 mph
Wind Gust: 21 mph
Clouds: 50%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:29 am
Sunset: 7:15 pm

THE EVENTS

No Events Found

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Is This the Dawn of a New Saratoga Dining Era?

Veteran Media Sales Professional Renae McKittrick Joins EMN Team

SLAH: Saratoga’s Getting a Tiki Bar, Finally

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.