SLAH: Saratoga’s Getting a Tiki Bar, Finally

If you’re a Saratogian over a certain age who likes (or at least liked) to party, you surely went to The Metro, a lounge and nightclub that operated at 17 Maple Avenue in the 1980s and ’90s. If you’re a Saratogian that’s my age (*cough* thirty), you may remember the space as Sinclair Saratoga, a barcade with neon lights and dancing that was a popular nighttime hangout for a couple of years in the late 2010s. And if you’re a Saratogian under a certain age with a propensity for DJ tunes and beautiful people, let me translate for you: I’m talking about the building that’s now The Night Owl.

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