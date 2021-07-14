fbpx

Cuteness Overload: Scenes From SPAC’s Children’s Workshops With the New York City Ballet

The two-part event, for children ages 4–12, marked the first time SPAC and the NYCB hosted children's classes on the main stage.

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC on July 13.(Francesco D'Amico)
0895_-29-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-37-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-127-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-176-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-210-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-227-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-231-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-267-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-278-Edit

NYCB's Children's Workshop at SPAC.(Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-283-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-285-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-289-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-293-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-298-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

0895_-314-Edit

NYCB's 'In Motion' workshop for children 9-12. (Francesco D'Amico)

For the first time in its history, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) hosted a children’s workshop with the New York City Ballet (NYCB) on its main stage on July 13, the day after load-in. Cuteness abounded, as the dance company’s Mimi Staker led a “master class” at 3pm, designed for children ages 4–8 and featuring choreography from Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. (All involved got complimentary fairy wings.)

A second class, designed for children 9–12, took place at 4:30pm, featured some students who were cast in 2020’s Swan Lake but didn’t get a chance to perform onstage at SPAC, due to last season’s cancellation.

Once again, Saratoga Living sent senior photographer Francesco D’Amico to capture the afternoon’s events.

Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

