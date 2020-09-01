Stewart’s Unveils Tiz the Law Ice Cream Flavor in Advance of the Derby

Talk about sweet returns. Local Thoroughbred hero, Tiz the Law, who will be vying for victory in this weekend’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, has been given the ultimate Capital Region honor: a limited edition Stewart’s Shops ice cream flavor.

The all-in-one convenience store chain has already bestowed ice cream flavor honors on Caffè Lena and Skidmore College this year, and the timing for Tiz the Law’s couldn’t be better, with the Derby scheduled to run this Saturday, September 5. The Thoroughbred, which has already won the first leg of this year’s mixed-up, COVID-era Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, went on to best the field at the early Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course last month. Tiz the Law is entering the Derby as the 4-5 favorite, and if he gets the big W in Lexington, KY this weekend, he could have a shot at taking the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes on October 3.

So, just what is the flavor-per-lick profile of Tiz the Law, the ice cream? It’s a chocolate ice cream base with baked brownie and cheesecake pieces mixed in. (Sackatoga Stable’s Managing Partner Jack Knowlton requested the chocolate base, which also resembles the horse’s hue.) As always, the ice cream will be available in cones, shakes, sundaes and pints.

“It is truly a thrill for Sackatoga Stable to have a second ice cream flavor dedicated to one of our horses,” Knowlton told the local ABC affiliate. “Seventeen years ago, Stewart’s commemorated Funny Cide’s Kentucky Derby and Preakness wins with an ice cream flavor named Funny Cide Pride. The Tiz the Law flavor will undoubtedly be a big hit in Saratoga and beyond.” (Funny Cide took the first two legs of the regular-year Triple Crown in 2003—the Derby and Preakness—before losing the rare trifecta at the Belmont.)

The Tiz the Law flavor is currently available at all 337 Stewart’s Shops through Sunday, October 4 (i.e. the day after the Preakness). If he takes this year’s Triple Crown, who knows? The flavor might get a victory lap. Or lick. Or both.