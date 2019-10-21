Local Photographer Tracey Buyce Pairs Her Horse Photographs With The Real McCoy At Recent Exhibition

At Photographer Tracey Buyce's recent "interactive" photo exhibit, guests were able to actually touch the subjects in her photos.

"River and Dega," another one of Tracey Buyce's photos that was on display in her exhibit. (Tracey Buyce)

Equine photographer Tracey Buyce recently exhibited a number of her photographs at Trilogy Equestrian Center in Ballston Spa. Many of the photographs were paired with their actual equine subjects.

Saratoga Springs-based equine photographer Tracey Buyce, whose work has been exhibited in esteemed local venues such as Uncommon Grounds, Prime at Saratoga National and Putnam Place—and even in the pages of saratoga living‘s 2018 “The Races!” issue—recently held an “interactive” photography exhibit at Trilogy Equestrian Center in Ballston Spa. And, as you might expect, it was all about the horses.

On Thursday, October 10, Buyce invited the public to attend a barn exhibit, featuring photos of retired Thoroughbreds, Appaloosas and American Quarter horses paired with the subjects themselves. (In other words, guests could get to know the actual horses featured in the photos.) “Horses have such presence in mind, body and spirit, and I wanted horse lovers to experience that magic,” Buyce says. “Having horses at the show made the atmosphere come alive and engaged the guests. Guests who purchased art can say, ‘I met this horse.’ For some guests, it was their first experience with a horse, and their smiles said it all.”

A portion of the proceeds from the show went to New Vocations racehorse adoption program, a Ballston Spa nonprofit where Buyce, a lifelong horse lover, volunteers. (She photographs the horses awaiting adoption.) Be on the lookout for similar shows in the future: Buyce says she already has a big surprise in mind for her next exhibit.