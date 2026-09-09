Photography by Jane Cosey

SARATOGA SPRINGS (September 9, 2026) – Empire Media Network (EMN) has announced the hiring of veteran media sales professional Renae McKittrick as sales manager, a role that will allow the Washington County resident to represent all EMN publications, including Saratoga Living, Capital Region Living, Saratoga’s Best, and SPAC’s classical season programs, as well as the company’s existing digital channels and future print and digital endeavors.

McKittrick comes to EMN after 18 years in print advertising sales with Manchester Newspapers, which later became NYVT Media, a Granville-based media company that provides news to Upstate New York and Vermont’s Lakes Region. While with the company, she developed many long-standing relationships with local businesses across Washington County and beyond, supporting their marketing efforts with advertising opportunities across NYVT’s print and digital platforms.

Since parting ways with NYVT, McKittrick has earned her New York State real estate license, and plans to pursue that work alongside her work with EMN.

“After being away from print media for the past several months, I realized how much I missed the industry and the relationships that come with it,” she says. “I’m really excited to be joining Empire Media Network and to reconnect with familiar faces, build new relationships, and represent publications I’m genuinely proud to stand behind.”

In her new role, McKittrick will work alongside EMN Sales Directors Annette Quarrier and Teresa Frazer and Sales Managers Tara Buffa and Abby Juracka, as well as EMN President Tina Galante, Vice President/Editor in Chief Natalie Moore, and Associate Editor Jolena Podolsky.

“To find a salesperson with as much experience as Renae is a rarity,” says Galante, a longtime member of the EMN team who was named president in April. “But to find a salesperson with Renae’s passion for local media is a true gift. We can’t wait to watch her further expand EMN’s footprint into the Warren and Washington County markets and continue serving our valued advertisers throughout Saratoga Springs and the Capital Region.”

Empire Media Network is the 518 area’s premier lifestyle media company, publishing not only Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines, but also direct-mailed advertising directory Saratoga’s Best, Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Orchestra Programs, and various digital entities including the Substack publications Saratoga Living After Hours and CRL IRL.