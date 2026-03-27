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Watch: Girl Dinner & Saratoga’s Dining Scene

In this episode of After Hours with Saratoga Living, host MacKenzie Zarzycki sits down with Natalie Moore, editor of Saratoga Living, at Henry Street Taproom. The two discuss the latest issue of Saratoga Living, including a feature on Old Tavern Farm and its expanding winery and distillery offerings. MacKenzie and Natalie also explore Saratoga’s evolving dining scene—from trending concepts like “girl dinner” to must-visit restaurants and local favorites. Later in the episode, Ryan McFadden, owner of Henry Street Taproom and Kindred, joins the conversation to share updates on new menus, craft beverages, and what’s ahead for both establishments. From food and drink to racing season and community events, this episode offers a fresh perspective on what’s happening across Saratoga County. This episode is sponsored by Henry Street Taproom and Kindred.

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Staff Report

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Saratoga Springs
9:57 pm, Apr 5, 2026
43°F
Humidity: 71 %
Pressure: 1011 hPa
Wind: 2 mph
Wind Gust: 9 mph
Clouds: 49%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:30 am
Sunset: 7:25 pm

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