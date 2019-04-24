Where To Play Trivia Every Weeknight In The Capital Region

Trivia nights about during the work week in the Capital Region.

Ready to put your brain to the test? It's time to brush up on your world politics, state names, sports history and Zac Brown Band albums, because it's trivia time! No, saratoga living's not going to be quizzing you anytime soon. But we've assembled the comprehensive guide to the Capital Region's trivia nights. Every night of the work week, you can find trivia nights happened in Saratoga Springs, Albany, Troy and beyond. With food and drink specials to be enjoyed, prizes to be won and a competition near you Monday through Friday, there's no reason not to join in on the fun. Here are our top spots to show what you know.

Monday

Bailey’s Cafe

37 Phila St, Saratoga Springs

7:30pm

This comfy bar and eatery in Downtown Saratoga Springs offers trivia and a burger-and-beer special for $14 every Monday night.

West Side Sports Bar and Grill

112 Congress St #201, Saratoga Springs

7:30pm

Unwind at this laid-back sports tavern, and compete with friends for prizes provided by Bud Light.

Brown’s Brewing Co.

417 River St, Troy

7:30pm

This buzzing brewpub, located along the river in the Collar City, hosts a trivia night every week, but be sure to show up on the last Monday of the month for a chance to win a Club Brown mug club membership.

The Ruck

104 3rd St, Troy

7pm

Scott Mumford hosts “Catch the Mania” trivia at The Ruck every Monday night. Mumford hands out a variety of prizes—such as fried Oreos—to winners of select rounds, as well as to the night’s overall winner.

Tuesday

Henry’s Tavern

19 Front St, Ballston Spa

7pm

Go for the trivia and stay for the food; this local tavern has an eclectic flair and offers a slider-and-stout special for just $5.

Olde English Pub

683 Broadway, Albany

7pm

Enjoy pub grub such as fish and chips and British brews while playing “Geeks Who Drink” trivia every Tuesday night.

Peabody’s

39 Phila St, Saratoga Springs

7pm

Every Tuesday night during trivia, Saratoga’s original sports bar serves $1 tacos, perfect to pair with any signature drink served in a mason jar.

World of Beer

1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany

7pm

The tavern chain’s Albany location hosts “Memorama” trivia every Tuesday night. The top three teams win World of Beer gift cards, so next round’s on them!

Centre Street Pub

308 Union St, Schenectady

7pm

This low-key beer garden offers global pub fare and 22 beers on tap, not to mention “Catch the Mania” trivia on Tuesdays.

Saratoga City Tavern

19-21 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs

8pm

Every single week, this all-in-one sports bar, grill and dance hall hosts a trivia night, where you can test your brain and win free beer. Sold.

City Beer Hall

42 Howard St, Albany

8pm

In addition to hosting weekly trivia, this gastropub offers a free personal pizza with each beer purchased and the chance to ride a mechanical bull in Downtown Albany seven days a week.

Katie O’Brynes

121 Wall Street, State Street and Erie Boulevard, Schenectady

8pm

Every Tuesday is trivia night at this popular Irish pub, where you can enjoy drink specials such as $2 PBR Pounders and $2.50 Miller Lite bottles.

McGeary’s Irish Sports Pub

4 Clinton Square, Albany

8pm

This tavern hosts weekly trivia, serves up Irish comfort food and has more than 25 beers on tap—in other words, three great reasons to stop by next Tuesday.

Rocks

77 Central Ave, Albany

8pm

Albany’s premier gay bar hosts a trivia night that features drink specials and giveaways to other Rocks events. It’ll keep you coming back for even more fun.

Bombers Burrito Bar

447 State St, Schenectady

258 Lark St, Albany

9pm

With huge burritos, margaritas and two locations to choose from, there’s no reason to miss out on the weekly fun at Bombers. Win the night in Schenectady and get $50 off your tab!

Wednesday

Brown’s Brewing Co.

417 River St, Troy

6:30pm

Every Wednesday night at Brown’s is Mac & Cheese Night, but on the second Wednesday of the month, it’s also trivia night in the Walloomsac Taproom.

Artisanal Brew Works

41 Geyser Rd, Saratoga Springs

7pm

This microbrewery, run by local teachers, gives away a four-pack of beer to each winning team member every trivia night.

Ship’s Pub

360 Northern Blvd, Albany

7pm

Ship’s Pub offers 18 draft beers, weekly trivia and a great place to unwind with friends.

Harvey’s

14 Phila St, Saratoga Springs

7:30pm

This Downtown Saratoga Irish-American pub specializes in hospitality—and DJ-led trivia every week.

Bourbon Room

8 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs

9pm

Classy yet relaxed, this Downtown Saratoga bar hosts “Name That Tune!” music trivia, featuring everything from Disney classics to hard rock.

Thursday

Fort Orange Brewing

450 N Pearl St, Albany

6:30pm

This family-friendly brewery serves fresh, flavorful beer and hosts 20-question trivia, including a name-that-tune round to test your music knowledge.

Saratoga Winery

462 NY-29, Saratoga Springs

7pm

Come to this rustic tasting room to enjoy homemade wine, local beer and trivia, with a DJ spinning tunes in between rounds. Trivia-takers play for prizes from local breweries.

Nostalgia Ale House and Wine Bar

113 NY-9P, Malta

7pm

This versatile, casual dining spot offers delicious food and signature cocktails, such as the Bees Knees (gin, lemon juice, and honey); the Box Car Willie (bourbon, lemon juice, triple sec, simple syrup with a splash of coke); and Nostalgia (Disaronno, orange vodka, splash lemonade, topped with seltzer). Grab one before sitting down for a round of trivia.

On Tap

400 Old Loudon Rd, Latham

7pm

This upscale sports bar serves up everything from salads to chicken wings, and hosts trivia every Thursday night.

Kraverie

78 Beekman St, Saratoga Springs

7pm

Located in Saratoga’s arts district, this gastropub offers an eclectic food menu (see: Korean BBQ and tacos), has 15 craft beers on tap and hosts trivia every Thursday night.

Elbo Room

170 Delaware Ave, Albany

7:30pm

If you’re looking to up your trivia skills a bit, the Elbo Room’s the place to go. It hosts a 20-week-long team-trivia competition. At the end of the season, the top eight teams battle it out for a chance to win a first-place prize of $2000.

Graney’s Stout

904 Broadway, Albany,

8pm

This modern Irish pub in Downtown Albany offers new-school pub fare, “Memorama” trivia and drink specials every Thursday night.

Pig N’ Whistle

390 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

8pm

Located on Broadway in Downtown Saratoga, this pub offers next-level authentic Irish-American comfort food and hosts trivia every Thursday night.

Pinhead Susan’s

38-40 N Broadway, Schenectady

8pm

Located in Downtown Schenectady, Pinhead Susan’s is a family-owned Irish pub that offers Irish-American fare and team trivia on Thursdays.

Friday

Pearl Street Pub

59-61 N Pearl St, Albany

5:30pm

This casual hangout hosts Happy Hour Trivia every week and serves up generous portions of comfort food with a homemade touch.

Jessica Stones

738 New Loudon Rd, Latham

7pm

Trivia at this American bar features a half-time prize of a large two-topping pizza paired with a pitcher of beer, and a $25 gift card for its final prize.