7th Annual Capital Region Gives Back

  • Scenes from our end-of-year party to celebrate the 2025 honorees.

Photography by Fiona Stevens

After a snowstorm that virtually shut down the Northway forced us to postpone our annual holiday soirée, Capital Region Gives Back returned a week later with a sell-out crowd. When guests arrived, they were treated to a complimentary glass of bubbly, courtesy of DeCrescente Distributing, and a buffet dinner, provided by Mazzone Hospitality and West Ave Pizza & Chicken. As musician Caity Gallagher performed on stage, attendees mixed, mingled, and snapped photos in the Music Man Entertainment photo booth. The program, hosted by Libby Adams from Fly 92.3, began with a brief ceremony honoring 2025’s 12 Under 12 honorees—kids that, despite their young age, have already shown a penchant for serving their community. Then Libby got to the main event: recognizing our 2025 Capital Region Gives Back honorees, who this year helped Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living raise more than $8,000 for local nonprofits.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

